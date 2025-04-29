Tuesday, News for April 29, 2025

Sunset is around 8:06pm this evening…

Allergy Alert: ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE + GRASS pollen in the HIGH range. WEED pollen in MODERATE range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s strawberry season across the Piedmont Triad!

Do you have a favorite LOCAL strawberry farm???

*Check out the growing list of LOCAL strawberry farms on our Facebook page.

Today is Make-A-Wish day. Their mission: “to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Transforming lives, one wish at a time…”

*Find out more about Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina https://wish.org/nc

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Kernersville Medical Center = 9am – 5pm

Mount Tabor UMC on Robinhood Rd (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro =2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Olive Elementary School in King = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

New Garden Friends School in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

River Landing in Colfax = 1pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Winston-Salem and Greensboro landing in the Top 100 Best Places to Live 2025, according to a national survey from Livibility. https://livability.com/nc/winston-salem/

Murphy’s Lunch in downtown Winston-Salem or Murphy’s (the name of the restaurant since 2010) has closed. Mike’s Vegan Grill in now in the same location

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_126d83f3-5388-4019-9246-47c5d5dd2a64.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Local baseball: The Dash vs Grasshoppers in Greensboro tonight. First pitch at 6pm.

Wednesday first pitch at 11am. www.wsdash.com

It’s Rip Current Awareness week

Rip currents are the most common hazard people face at the beaches of North and South Carolina. Rip currents are dangerous! And are deadlier than tornadoes, flooding and lightning combined. Remember: Rip currents do not pull people under the water – they pull people away from shore.

Learn more: https://www.weather.gov/ilm/ripcurrents

What about the ‘rip currents of life’?

They can be sudden and powerful. Rip Currents like life can throw us unexpected curveballs, making it difficult to stay in control.

It’s natural to feel overwhelmed. Like you’re being pulled away from your goal.

Just as swimming parallel to shore is the key to escaping a rip current, adapting and finding new ways to cope with life’s challenges is vital.

Spiritually, we need to be careful of drifting.

Hebrews 2:1 Good News Translation says…

‘That is why we must hold on all the more firmly

to the truths we have heard,

so that we will not be carried away’

National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 1. https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/

Theme: Pour out to the God of hope and be filled!

Key Verse from Romans 15:13 (NASB), “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Local prayer events at www.WBFJ.fm

April is Child Advocate Month

Learn more about volunteering with Guardian ad Litem of North Carolina

by calling 1-800-982-4041 or click www.volunteerforgal.org

Do you have a Real ID?

A REAL ID, which has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner, is completely optional.

Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID (a US passport or another federally approved identification) to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

Do I need a Real ID?

According to Marty Homan, NC DMV Communications Manager,

“You do not need a real ID to drive. To vote. To get federal benefits or to get health care or to pick up a prescription or any of those things that you can already do with just a regular license or ID card.” https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/real-id-who-really-needs-it-and-when-spoiler-alert-most-people-dont-need-it-by-may-7th-unless-theyre-traveling-that-day-and-they-dont-have-a-passport/83-9ad54122-b894-4a16-9da7-a74f4f380583

The NC- DMV has extended hours at 42 offices across North Carolina

Several DMV locations across the Piedmont Triad are open early (7am)

Weekdays: Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville + Wilkesboro.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

At the Box Office. “The King of Kings” #6 after 3 weekends in theaters.

Angel Studios’ “The King of Kings’ is an animated Biblical film inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic novel ‘The Life of Our Lord’.

Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Are up to date on your MMR (or measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination?

The Forsyth County Health Department is hosting walk-in immunization clinics for kindergarten through 12th-grade students (through May 29) at its main location on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. For appointments call 336-703-3100.