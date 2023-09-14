Thursday News for September 14, 2023

Cooler temps on the way! Fall officially begins next Saturday, Sept 23…

Salem Pregnancy Care Center needs little girl’s clothing!

The need: Gently used 24 months to 2-T girls’ clothing, both for summer and winter.

Please drop off items by ringing the doorbell at the donation door at their location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. Thank you for your generosity!

Blood donors need: Blood supplies are a critical low…

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Abolition NC will be showing their documentary along with discussion…

‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’

Free community event on Human Trafficking awareness.

..this Friday evening (Sept 15) starting at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm)

Location: Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro.

*Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP

– Hear survivor stories

– Discover how to recognize trafficking

-Understand how to respond

– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online

*Some content presented will be PG-13.

The annual High Rock Lake CleanSweep will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 16. This year, HRLCleanSweep will serve as the official kickoff event for Rowan and Davidson County Creek Weeks. High Rock Lake is the second largest lake in the state. http://www.hrlcleansweep.org

https://www.the-dispatch.com/features/davidson-rowan-residents-set-to-clean-high-rock-lake/article

The Triad’s first Champion apparel retail store is hosting a Grand Opening event this Saturday (Sept 16) between 8am and 3pm at Thruway Shopping Center (S. Stratford Road) in Winston-Salem. The store at Thruway is one of only three Champion retail stores in North Carolina (Nags Head and Smithfield) and the first not located in an outlet mall. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/champion-sets-new-opening-date-for-thruway-store

Airlines slash prices for off-peak travel season

Airfares for domestic trips this fall are averaging around 29% lower than prices over the summer. Learn more about off-peak travel months.

$10 billion dollars

That’s how much money may be spent on political advertisements for the 2024 election cycle, according to a new ad tracking report. That amount would potentially make it the most expensive political cycle of all time.

Savings: What to buy (and not buy) in September

*Buy: Summer clothes. Expect deals on summer stuff, up to 70% off.

Don’t Buy: Fall clothes and boots, yet. Wait til November.

*Buy: Outdoor essentials. Everything from patio furniture to lawnmowers to grills.

Don’t Buy: Toys and gaming consoles. Those deals start in October. Rossen Reports: https://www.wxii12.com/article/rossen-reports-what-to-buy-labor-day-sales/44965065

Students don’t get sent to principal’s office at this school —

instead, the principle ROLLS to them?

Jared Lamb, who is head of a Charter School (BASIS Baton Rouge Mattera) in Louisiana, traded in his office for a cart that acts as a desk on wheels last year and has documented the results.

“How am I supporting teachers and students if I’m sitting behind a desk all day?” Lamb says, in a viral TikTok video. “I spend my days rolling the hallways, rolling into classrooms and providing teacher customer service.”

“I’m not saying my style is best, I’m just saying it’s had a positive impact at my school,” he tells TODAY.com. “Overall, I’ve found the responses have been more positive than negative.”

BTW: On an average day, Principle Lamb clocks 15,000 steps and gives out roughly 2,000 high-fives and fist bumps!!

https://www.today.com/parents/principal-traded-office-rolling-cart-debate-rcna104413?

Production at several auto plants may come to a halt late today if thousands of unionized workers agree to strike and walk out at General Motors, Ford

The convicted murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison late last month is once again behind bars and is now facing additional charges after a nearly two-week manhunt

Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury highlights controversy over artificial turf. Criticism is raining down on NFL officials in an ongoing debate about playing on artificial turf rather than grass.