FAITHFEST 2023 with Craig Church

September 3, 2023

A new venue (across the road). A huge Cross. Another great line-up of artists! Same saving message of Jesus Christ!                                      Craig Church (Craig Church Ministries) shares about the all new FaithFest 2023 experience with Wally and Verne (WBFJ radio)!

FaithFest 2023
Chris Tomlin, Cain, CeCe Winans, Austin French, Jason Crabb & Katy Nichole
Faithfest Events Complex (Wilkesboro)
Saturday, September 16
Gates open at noon. Musical guests 2:30pm – 10:30pm
For ticket info: (336) 838-6260

faithfestnc.com

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 10, 2023)

