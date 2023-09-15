Friday News for September 15, 2023

Final weekend of Summer ahead.

Traffic Alert: Greensboro. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Greensboro this afternoon on the campus of NC A&T around 2:30pm. Expect traffic congestion early and late afternoon between the school and PTI. (LOCAL MEDIA)

No Christmas parade in Raleigh this year. The city of Raleigh will not grant the permit to hold this year’s Christmas Parade in the state’s capitol after an 11 was struck and killed during the parade in 2022. Raleigh officials stated this was not an easy decision but was made “out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends.” https://original.newsbreak.com/@hunter-chapman-1592793/3157522815960-raleigh-denies-2023-christmas-parade-permit

I’ll take a ‘Happy Meal’, please?

More adults are opting to order from the ‘kids menu’ at restaurants.

Some of the reasons: to save money and reduce portion sizes.

*According to the Mayo Clinic, ‘portion control’ is a key factor in maintaining healthy eating habits and weight loss.

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/should-adults-order-kids-menu-some-tout-health-budget-benefits

The annual High Rock Lake Clean Sweep happening this Saturday (Sept 16) from 9am – 3pm. The HRL Clean Sweep serves as the official kickoff event for Rowan AND Davidson County Creek Weeks. High Rock Lake is the second largest lake in the state. If you want to participate: http://www.hrlcleansweep.org

https://www.the-dispatch.com/features/davidson-rowan-residents-set-to-clean-high-rock-lake/article

Fall Foliage Fridays on WBFJ!

Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

*Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Bonne

Fall begins next September 23, 2023.

*Peak Fall color for the High Country should be the week of October 15-20.

Free community event on Human Trafficking awareness.

Abolition NC will be showing their documentary along with discussion…

‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’

TONIGHT (Sept 15) starting at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm)

Location: Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro.

*RSVP to this FREE event at www.AbolitionNC.org/light

– Hear survivor stories

– Discover how to recognize trafficking

-Understand how to respond

– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online

*Some content presented will be PG-13.

Providing HOPE on the inside.

AWOL Outreach recently went to the Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington where they helped inmates pack backpacks with school supplies. What makes this effort truly special is the offenders themselves had the opportunity to participate in filling the backpacks and personally hand them to their children and families.

In an interview with News 2, AWOL founder Lynch Hunt, shares a unique connection to the cause, having spent a decade in federal prison himself.

“The Outreach’s dedication to helping justice-impacted individuals and their families is an example of how communities can come together to create positive change. (Just listening to the) inmates’ stories serves as a reminder that transformation and redemption are possible and that every act of kindness can make a lasting impact.

*AWOL will host a unique daddy-daughter dance for the inmates and their daughters on September 22, The event is made possible through the support of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro and Jake’s Diner of Greensboro.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/davidson-correctional-center-inmates-pack-backpacks-with-school-supplies-for-the-community/83

UAW strike is on…

For the first time in 88 years, the United Auto Workers (UAW) with Detroit’s ‘Big 3’ auto makers are now on strike. Workers are demanding better wages and benefits.

An extended walkout could affect the price of autos for consumers.

What does the UAW strike mean for us in North Carolina?

-You will still be able to shop for cars- at all dealers.

-Most auto makers are NOT on strike. Toyota, Nissan, Tesla, Volvo and Subaru, where their workers are NOT unionized, are still producing vehicles in the US. https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/uaw-strike-auto-workers-buying-car/article

Number of the day = 19%

That’s how much car insurance has increased over the last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report. That’s the biggest annual increase since 1976.

Friday Night High School Football (Sept 15)

For a listing of tonight’s games: https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

Mt Tabor vs West Forsyth

Reagan at east Forsyth

Parkland at Glenn

Davie at RJ Reynolds

Elkin at South Stokes

Thomasville at Salisbury

Mt Airy at North Stokes

North Davidson hosting Watauga

College Football (Saturday, Sept 16)

Wake Forest on the road at Old Dominion (Noon)

APP State hosting ECU at the Rock in Boone!! (Kick off at 3:30pm)