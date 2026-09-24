Thursday News September 24, 2026

8 days until the start of the Carolina Classic Fair

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 2 – 11 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Encouraging our pastors and their families.

Special thanks to Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries sharing more about a special night of worship under the stars October 10…

Energize the Mountain with Colton Dixon and Micah Tyler

October 10 (Saturday night) 6:30pm – 9pm at the Energize Ministries Amphitheater in Martinsville, Virginia. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, gather around the firepits for a wonderful night of music, testimony and free food!

Details (ticket info) at https://energizeministries.com/

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The Piedmont Environmental Alliance is hosting its 2026 Green Job Fair this Thursday (Sept 24) from 10am till 1pm at the Strickland Center on the Forsyth Tech campus. The Green Job Fair is (FREE) and open to students, mid-career professionals and others. Connect with local employers and training programs.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/employment/article_

Workshop for Teens: ‘Saving for Your Goals and Your Future’ this afternoon

4pm – 5pm at the Southside Branch Library on Bucannon Street in Winston-Salem

Financial Literacy Workshop hosted by the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Phone: 336 703-2850 https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/

Box Office update: ‘Daniel and the Fiery Furnace’ burning at #6 during its first weekend / week in theaters nationwide.

*Michael W. Smith joined the film (as an executive producer) after hearing the musical score composed by his son, Tyler Michael Smith.Written and directed by Canadian filmmakers the Kooman Brothers *During the Jewish exile to Babylon, Daniel and his friends face trials as Babylon’s armies conquer Jerusalem. Under King Nebuchadnezzar, they gain royal favor but make enemies. Their faith is tested at the fiery furnace.

Review: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/daniel-and-the-fiery-furnace-2026/

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family

www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December? Before Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts can be sent out, the gifts must first be carefully inspected and prepared for international shipment.

Sign up to volunteer at a processing center

Charlotte location – Registration opens at 8am on October 1 (Thursday)

Boone location – Registration opens at 8am on October 2 (Friday)

Please take a minute now to set up your profile ahead of time so you can quickly reserve your spot when registration opens in October.

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

Tips to Know Before You Register…

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/6-tips/?utm_

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23, 2026

Update: ‘FAFSA’ sign up launch has begun (ahead of time)! https://studentaid.gov/

Note: 85% of students will get some level of federal student aid, if they sign up!

Lots of people attending the first ‘public info session’ last night at Rural Hall Town Hall. The next Public Input Session to discuss future development decisions in the Rural Hall area is planned for November 5th at 5:30pm. https://www.cityofws.org/984/Rural-Hall-Area

Hosted by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services Department

Traffic Alert (Outer Banks)

Highway 12 remains CLOSED between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

Unfortunately, this morning’s high tide has caused a breach in the dune at the Pea Island Visitor Center, causing major ocean overwash in that area. Hwy 12 is now CLOSED between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

There is also water and sand on the road in Ocracoke, Buxton & Hatteras…

https://www.facebook.com/NCDOTNC12

The Weekend

Faith…Culture…Food…Fun

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival happening this Saturday + Sunday (Sept 26 + 27) from 10am – 6pm both days. Hosted by Bible Church of Clemmons on Harper Road.

Family friendly festival. Bounce castles, face painting, and games for the kids.

Experience Middle Eastern food and culture. Worship music (in English and Arabic).

Traditional dances (participation is encouraged).

*There is no admission fee, other than paying for food

Details and direction: https://bcclemmons.com/events/festival

Worship night at Alpha and Omega Corn Maze this Saturday in Hamptonville

Caleb & John along with Breanna Nix and Mickey Bell.

Salvation message from Craig Church.

Tickets include a day at the Maze (including 30+ attractions plus onsite restaurant) and the worship concerts later in the day! *Bring your lawn chair. Spend the day…

https://www.alphaomegacornmaze.com/

The High Point Police Department Community Day

Family-friendly event happening this Saturday (Sept 26) from 10am-2pm at the Morehead Recreation Center on Price Street in High Point.

Enjoy carnival games, inflatables, prizes and food. Totally FREE event!

HPPD K9 Unit will do a free demo (11:30am). www.highpointnc.gov/394/Community-Engagement