Wednesday News September 23, 2026

First full day of Autumn

Reminder: If your windshield wipers are on your headlights must be on. It’s state law (and other drivers can see you better!)

9 days until the start of the Carolina Classic Fair

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 2 – 11 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme: “Red White and Moo” (a nod to America’s 250th)

If you would like to volunteer with WBFJ during the Carolina Classic Fair,

send an email to Bonnie@wbfj.fm

See You at the Pole 2026

Due to the rainy weather: Oak Grove, East Forsyth and Adkins FCA have moved their SYATP gatherings to this Friday morning

*Post your student’s SYATP photo on our WBFJ Facebook page.

This year’s theme (verse) is “Come to Me” from Matthew 11:28… https://syatp.com/

Over 100 Triad Veterans left PTI this morning for Washington, DC on the final Triad Honor Flight of the year. Later this evening, the public is invited to gather at PTI (by 8pm) for the Welcome Home Celebration for the veterans returning home from DC.

http://wxii12.com/article/triad-veterans-head-to-washington-for-final-honor-flight-of-the-year/73842451?utm

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Wednesday, Sept 23…

Deep River Friends Meeting, W. Wendover Ave in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Financial Literacy Workshops hosted by the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

‘Protecting your identity: How to avoid Identity Theft’ THIS AFTERNOON (1pm) at

Oak Street Health, Peters Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem.

Workshop for Teens: ‘Saving for Your Goals and Your Future’ this Thursday, Sept 24 from 4pm – 5pm at the Southside Branch Library on Bucannon Street in Winston-Salem

*Dollars & Decisions facilitated by Rhett Kyle, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Phone: 336 703-2850 https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/

After 30 years, Associates in Christian Counseling is settling into their NEW location (1405 Plaza Drive) off Healy Drive + Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

While their physical address has changed…phone numbers and email addresses remain the same. They will have an Open House in the near future…https://christiancounseling.org/

Randy Bridges has been chosen as the new interim superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Bridges, the former superintendent of Alamance-Burlington Schools and most recently the interim superintendent of Wake County Schools, will replace Don Phipps who is leaving on Sept. 30. Bridges is expected to serve from Oct. 1 through the end of June, 2027. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_02ad0926-6ad3-4eeb-a386-fc4947e31bc1.html?u

The community is invited to attend a series of (4) public planning discussions to help guide future zoning and development decisions in the Rural Hall area.

The first of four Public Input Sessions is planned for this evening (Sept 23)

from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the Rural Hall Town Hall.

Hosted by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services Department. https://www.cityofws.org/984/Rural-Hall-Area

Register to vote or update your voter information, soon.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

The Piedmont Environmental Alliance is hosting its 2026 Green Job Fair this Thursday (Sept 24) from 10am till 1pm at the Strickland Center on the Forsyth Tech campus. The Green Job Fair is (FREE) and open to students, mid-career professionals and others seeking family-sustaining jobs in the region’s growing green economy. Connect with local employers and training programs focused on ‘green’ careers including HVAC, electric-vehicle trades, climate advocacy, public service, and green finance. *Sponsored by North Carolina A&T’s Steps4Growth program.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/employment/article_

Faith…Culture…Food…Fun

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival happening this Saturday + Sunday (Sept 26 + 27) from 10am – 6pm both days. Hosted by Bible Church of Clemmons on Harper Road.

Family friendly festival. Bounce castles, face painting, and games for the kids.

Experience Middle Eastern food and culture. Worship music (in English and Arabic).

Traditional dances (participation is encouraged).

*There is no admission fee, other than paying for food

Details and direction: https://bcclemmons.com/events/festival

Worship night at Alpha and Omega Corn Maze in Hamptonville

Saturday (Sept 26). Caleb & John along with Breanna Nix and Mickey Bell.

Salvation message from Craig Church. Tickets include a day at the Maze (including 30+ attractions plus onsite restaurant) and the worship concerts later in the day!

*Bring your lawn chair. https://www.alphaomegacornmaze.com/

The High Point Police Department Community Day

Family-friendly event happening this Saturday (Sept 26) from 10am-2pm at the Morehead Recreation Center on Price Street in High Point.

Enjoy carnival games, inflatables, prizes and food. Totally FREE event!

HPPD K9 Unit will do a free demo (11:30am). www.highpointnc.gov/394/Community-Engagement