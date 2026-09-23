WBFJ Wednesday Word

I Surrender All

WBFJ currently is playing Tasha Layton’s latest song, “Meet Me In The Valley.” If you’ve heard it,

you’ve probably noticed (near the end), where she breaks out and sings the timeless classic hymn, “I Surrender All.”

Here is the story of how “I Surrender All,” came together…

Written by hymn writer and evangelist Judson Van DeVenter in 1896, the song tells

the story of a struggling writer and artist battling whether to enter full-time ministry.

DeVenter finally decided to put his own ambitions aside,

and obeyed the calling of the Lord, and out of that, “I Surrender All,” was birthed!

In his own words, Van DeVenter shares his experience in pinning the song…

“For some time, I had struggled between developing my talents in

the field of art and going into-full-time evangelistic work.

At last, the pivotal hour of my life came, and

I surrendered all. A new day was ushered into my life.”

After completing the song, Van DeVenter traveled across the US and across the world

as an evangelist, witnessing souls being saved while sharing his new song.

Later in life, Van DeVenter moved to Florida, where he taught at Florida Bible Institute.

It was there that he deeply influenced one of his students;

a very vibrant young man named Billy Graham!

Be blessed,

Kurt