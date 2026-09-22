Tuesday News September 22, 2026

It’s FALL ya’ll 😊 Autumn begins (officially at 8:04pm this evening)

Dorian Jackson, a 21-year-old senior at A&T State University, tragically drowned on Saturday while saving his sister from drowning in Lake Norman.

The girl was wearing a life jacket, according to officials. Dorian Jackson was not.

The university has made grief counseling and support services available to students, faculty, and staff in Murphy Hall. Please continue to lift family and friends up in prayer…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/nc-at-senior-dudley-high-alum-dies-saving-his-sister-from-drowning-lake-norman-school-says/83-648b2bfe-09e6-4734-8915-deabbd153bba

Diesel prices have reached another high. The national average hit a record $6.51 per gallon Monday. Diesel prices have climbed more than 73% since the war with Iran began in February. https://www.scrippsnews.com/us-news/diesel-prices-hit-record-high-as-fuel-costs-continue-to-climb

Traffic accident with injuries. A vehicle and moped crash this morning near Brookstown Avenue and North Broad Street in downtown Winston-Salem. WXII12

The community is invited to attend a series of (4) public planning discussions to help guide future zoning and development decisions in the Rural Hall area.

The first of four Public Input Sessions is planned for this Wednesday (Sept 23) from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the Rural Hall Town Hall.

Hosted by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services Department. https://www.cityofws.org/984/Rural-Hall-Area

Financial Literacy Workshop: Protecting your identity: How to avoid Identity Theft

Wednesday, Sept 23 (1pm) at Oak Street Health, Peters Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem.

Facilitated by Rhett Kyle with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Phone: 336 703-2850 https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/114878/

Workshop for Teens: ‘Saving for Your Goals and Your Future’

Thursday, Sept 24 from 4pm – 5pm

Southside Branch Library on Bucannon Street in Winston-Salem

Dollars & Decisions facilitated by Rhett Kyle, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Phone: 336 703-2850 https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/

Your VOTE counts: Register to vote or update your voter information, soon.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Unaffiliated voters now make up nearly 4 in 10 registered voters in the state.

Over half of voters aged 18 to 25 are registered as unaffiliated in North Carolina.

See You at the Pole 2026 this Wednesday morning (Sept 23)

This year’s theme (verse) “Come to Me” from Matthew 11:28… https://syatp.com/

10 days until the start of the Carolina Classic Fair

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 2 – 11 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme: “Red White and Moo” (a nod to America’s 250th)

If you would like to volunteer with WBFJ during the Carolina Classic Fair,

send an email to Bonnie@wbfj.fm