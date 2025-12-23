Tuesday December 23rd News…

TWO SLEEPS to CHRISTMAS DAY !

Target is sending complimentary $20 eGift Cards to customers impacted by recent service outages, delivered via email. These are legitimate, not scams, and are sent to affected accounts to address issues with online ordering and in-store pick-up. You should check your email (including spam/promotions) for these messages. The complimentary cards are specifically for $20 and are intended for future purchases. If an email asks for personal information or asks you to pay to receive the gift card, it is likely a scam. https://fox8.com/news/target-offers-gift-cards-to-shoppers-affected-by-last-weeks-issues-with-online-ordering/

Most Grocery Stores and Big Box Retailers will Close on Christmas Day. In addition, many Major Retailers and Grocery Stores are planning to close early Wednesday, December 24th. If you want a cup of coffee or last-minute groceries on Christmas Day, there are some stores that will be open, but you should expect limited hours even at those that stay open. Dunkin’, Denny’s, IHOP and Waffle House locations will be open, though it’s best to call ahead and double check with your local store before showing up. For a Complete List of Closings just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM! https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/whats-open-closed-dec-25-christmas/507-1c3d2fdd-c23a-416b-9d8f-3f2282ce392f?tbref=hp

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Leaders have changed the School Calendar. In the past, classes would have started in late August and ended in early June. The Modified Calendar moves the First Day of School up to August 10th and the last day of class to May 21st. The First Semester on the Modified Calendar will end before Christmas break on December 18th. Teachers at the meeting say they’ve seen the difference the modified calendar makes, because the quarters are better positioned around winter and spring break. https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-school-calendar-meeting/69838769

A New Hallmark Christmas movie is returning to Biltmore Estate, with filming set to begin in January 2026. According to information posted on Biltmore’s website, the holiday romance stars Holland Roden and Niall Matter, with Jonathan Frakes reprising his role from the 2023 hit A Biltmore Christmas. The movie will premiere in 2026 during Hallmark Channel’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/movies/hallmark-christmas-movie-filmed-at-biltmore-estate-for-2026/83-c170c6d2-3af9-4e75-8767-c6c76e8b97ab?tbref=hp

AAA projects 122 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between now and January 1st, with the Majority of people DRIVING! The BIG Reason: Gas prices are below $3 dollars a gallon Nationwide. The Best times to drive: Early Mornings or on the Holiday itself to avoid peak traffic. – Reminder: Check your tire inflation and tread, and due to cold weather have your battery checked at a local auto parts store. https://newsroom.aaa.com/2025/12/aaa-year-end-holiday-travel-forecast/

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = 11:00am – 3:30pm

The Arts of Stokes in Danbury = 12:00 Noon – 4:00pm

Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville) = 2:00pm – 6:30pm

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign continues through Tomorrow—CHRISTMAS Eve! – To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com

https://www.registertoring.com/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny … High 65

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 45

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny … High 68

CHRISTMAS Day: Partly Sunny … High 67