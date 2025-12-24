WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
December 24, 2025

December birthdays in the Decker household are abundant.  How fitting in this season.  One thought has seemed to become more apparent as each grandchild enters the scene: With each arrival, comes an amazing awareness – this child is one more recipient of God’s grace.  Actually, in his unborn reality he already was.  In the scope of salvation, billions of souls were loved and bought with the ultimate price.  The fact that as we introduce a little one to life, we also introduce him to the power of the Gospel. Each child accounted for and bought by the blood…of the One that we now celebrate.

Evangelism by Multiplication.

These thoughts may seem a little “revivalist” in nature, but for me, I am left in wonder that God allows this, provides this, designs this, blesses this.

As we “ponder these things in our heart”, we are in awe to play a role in the divine act of God’s plan for humanity.  These moments are so divinely intentional. The heartbeat of life finds its origin in the heartbeat of heaven.  That first cry exhaling the breath of God – until that final breath is consumed in His presence.

We celebrate the birth – Merry Christmas!

Wally

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuesday December 23rd News…

wdecker_wbfj
December 23, 2025

Moravian Christmas Eve & Candlelight Services

wbfj-kurt
December 23, 2025

Monday News for December 22, 2025

wbfj-verne
December 22, 2025

Wheels4Hope: Donate your older car today

wbfj-verne
December 19, 2025

Friday News for December 19, 2025

wbfj-verne
December 19, 2025

WBFJ Christmas Blessing 2025 (SUN@5)

wbfj-verne
December 18, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.