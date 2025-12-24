Wednesday Word

December birthdays in the Decker household are abundant. How fitting in this season. One thought has seemed to become more apparent as each grandchild enters the scene: With each arrival, comes an amazing awareness – this child is one more recipient of God’s grace. Actually, in his unborn reality he already was. In the scope of salvation, billions of souls were loved and bought with the ultimate price. The fact that as we introduce a little one to life, we also introduce him to the power of the Gospel. Each child accounted for and bought by the blood…of the One that we now celebrate.

Evangelism by Multiplication.

These thoughts may seem a little “revivalist” in nature, but for me, I am left in wonder that God allows this, provides this, designs this, blesses this.

As we “ponder these things in our heart”, we are in awe to play a role in the divine act of God’s plan for humanity. These moments are so divinely intentional. The heartbeat of life finds its origin in the heartbeat of heaven. That first cry exhaling the breath of God – until that final breath is consumed in His presence.

We celebrate the birth – Merry Christmas!

Wally