Home Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 28, 2025)

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 28, 2025)

wbfj-verne
December 26, 2025

This week on Sunday at 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Dec 28, 2025)

 

Having reliable transportation is essential.  Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Adriane Singleton, Triad Hub Manager with Wheels4Hope in the Triad

Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that repurposes donated vehicles into blessings for qualified individuals (families).

Donate your unwanted used cars and help families locally. Wheels4Hope will even remove the car- running or not!!

All car donations are tax-deductible.

*To donate, call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130.   www.Wheels4Hope.org

 

 

Plus…

*Depending on one another helps us heal and grow together…

Verne will revisit his conversation with Kevan Chandler and Tommy Shelton about their book “The Hospitality of Need”

The Hospitality of Need provides a biblical framework to see our needs as opportunities for deeper, truer community and relationships.

https://www.moodypublishers.com/the-hospitality-of-need/?

 

Kevan Chandler is a writer, speaker, adventurer and founder of ‘We Carry Kevan’. https://wecarrykevan.org/

Tommy Shelton, Jr. is a pastor at Live Oaks Bible Church, Tommy and his family reside in Palm Harbor, Florida.

 

Kevan and Tommy grew up in the Winston-Salem area (back in the day).

*Tommy was one of the original hosts of WBFJ’s “Crossroad Radio”

*Kevan would listen to WBFJ on his way to school!

 

Listen now…

 

