FAFSA 101 with financial expert Jack Wallace

Despite the recent government shutdown, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2026-27 school year has officially opened. Jack Wallace shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about changes to FAFSA this year. With the issues that arose last year around the FASFA, including glitches and delays, students (and parents) will want to fill out the form asap.

Listen to our interview…

FASFA info

studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa

Pell Grants for 2026

studentaid.gov/articles/dont-mis…t-on-pell-grants/