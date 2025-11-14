WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home FAFSA 101

FAFSA 101

wbfj-verne
November 14, 2025

FAFSA 101 with financial expert Jack Wallace

Despite the recent government shutdown, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2026-27 school year has officially opened. Jack Wallace shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about changes to FAFSA this year. With the issues that arose last year around the FASFA, including glitches and delays, students (and parents) will want to fill out the form asap.

Listen to our interview…

FASFA info
studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa

Pell Grants for 2026
studentaid.gov/articles/dont-mis…t-on-pell-grants/

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

November is Diabetes Awareness Month

wbfj-verne
November 14, 2025

Friday News for November 14, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 14, 2025

SUN@5 (Nov 16, 2025)

wbfj-verne
November 14, 2025

Farm to Table locally in Forsyth

wbfj-verne
November 13, 2025

Thursday News for November 13, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 13, 2025

Veterans Events this week

wbfj-verne
November 13, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.