Home Perspectives, 15-lesson discipleship course (January – April 2026)

wbfj-verne
December 9, 2025

What is Perspectives?

Perspectives is a fifteen-lesson discipleship course exploring different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multi-faceted learning experience. The course examines the story of God fulfilling His promises from four vantage points or “perspectives” — Biblical, Historical, Cultural, and Strategic. The Biblical and Historical sections establish the foundation of our confidence in the historic fact of God’s persistent work to make His name known to the nations from the dawn of history until today. The Cultural and Strategic sections highlight that we are in the midst of a costly but very “do-able” task. These sections confirm the Biblical and Historical hope we have with the invitation to co-labor with God in His mission.

Perspectives is an awe-inspiring comprehensive course that has profoundly impacted hundreds of thousands of students during the past 45+ years. From Genesis to the prophets, Jesus to the early Church, and St. Augustine to the present, students learn how God moves, how the global Church responds, and the remaining task of world evangelization. Perspectives isn’t a course solely about world missions. It’s a study program rooted in Scripture clarifying each believer’s remarkable opportunity to co-labor with God in His global purpose.

You have an integral role to play in God’s story. He delights when His people respond to His invitation to be a blessing to all the peoples of the earth. Experience God’s heart for the nations and encounter the momentum of the World Christian movement through Perspectives.

Thanks to Tim Hanauer, discipleship pastor with Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem, for sharing more with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) on Tuesday, December 09, 2025.

 

Pinedale Christian Church will be hosting the 15-week Perspectives course on Tuesday evenings beginning January 13,  2026.

Register for the Perspectives Class  https://perspectives.org/product/winston-salem-nc-spring-26/

Early Bird Registration by December 15! Use discount code: EBIRDWS

*There is a FREE orientation class on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 from 6:00-9:00pm.

Visit the Perspectives website for more information  https://perspectives.org/

 

Attend. Comprehend. Engage.

