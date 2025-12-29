Monday December 29th News…

The Dry Air and Strong Winds Today will pose a High Risk for Fire Danger.

Red Flag Warnings are in place across the Piedmont Triad from 12:00 to 6:00pm Today. Do NOT burn for the first couple days of this week and please use extra caution if operating machinery that sparks. https://myfox8.com/weather/forecast/dry-air-strong-winds-to-bring-high-fire-risk-monday-in-the-piedmont-triad/

City Council gave them the Green Light in January 2024… Now here we are almost at the beginning of 2026, and still No Buc-ee’s in Mebane. It’s not due to the Lack of Hard Work, but rather to the fact that So MUCH Work is Yet to be Done Over All. At this point, Buc-ee’s headquarters is hoping for a May 2027 opening, but that is Still subject to Change.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/when-will-buc-ees-open-in-mebane/

After the Crystal Ball drops on New Year’s Eve in New York City, it will rise again, sparkling in red, white and blue to usher in 2026 and kick off months of celebrations for the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, and you can watch it all during the Coast-to-Coast Countdown to 2026. The patriotic touches at this year’s Times Square gathering, including a second confetti drop, will offer an early glimpse of what’s ahead: hundreds of events and programs, big and small, planned nationwide to mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

https://myfox8.com/nyecoasttocoast/patriotic-crystal-ball-kicks-off-uss-250th-birthday-in-times-square/?tbref=hp



Inflation on groceries has eased somewhat from its peak in recent years, but you wouldn’t know it if you’re shopping for your morning coffee or a steak dinner.

The price of beef and veal skyrocketed in 2025, outpacing the price growth of other grocery staples like milk, bread or chicken. It’s not just beef that got pricey this year, Coffee also saw a massive spike. Iceberg lettuce is a whopping 21% more expensive than last November—Romaine is 12% more expensive—even Bananas climbed 7%. Many economists don’t expect to get a reliable read on inflation until next month, when the Labor Department releases inflation numbers for December. https://myfox8.com/national/these-groceries-had-the-biggest-price-spikes-in-2025/?tbref=hp

Data Centers are at the forefront of an AI Boom in the U.S. because they help meet the ever-expanding need for information driven by industry sectors ranging from banking, energy and search engines to healthcare, retail and manufacturing. On December 18th, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved allowing several companies to allow data centers to have direct connections with power plants. Now—That decision could open the door for a similar power arrangement between the proposed Engineered Land Solutions data center complex in Walnut Cove and Duke Energy’s Belews Creek plant. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/article_c3080a6f-57e5-480d-b82e-76ee658efe54.html#tracking-source=mp-homepage

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Gradual Clearing … High 59 by 10am

Then falling to around 42 for the remainder of day…

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 24

Tuesday: Sunny … High 41

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny … High 50