Tuesday Dec 30th News …

Flu Season is in Full Swing and expected to surge with holiday travel and students returning to school in the new year. In the last two weeks, Cone Health said it has seen positive flu cases rise by 25%. Common flu symptoms include body aches, fatigue, fever, coughs and sore throat. If you feel any of these symptoms, here is a list of recommendations:

Stay home and do an at-home test for flu.

Avoid contact with others if at all possible to limit spreading the issue.

Rest and drink lots of liquids.

Take over-the-counter medications that can alleviate symptoms or pain.

Sanitize your hands and surfaces often.

Seek medical advice from your doctor if you have pre-existing medical conditions like heart conditions, diabetes, asthma or obesity. They may prescribe an antiviral treatment.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/flu-a-strain-cases-rise-nationwide-north-carolina-hospitalizations-severe-illness/69881623

5 Common Mistakes Made in Cleaning for Flu / Colds…

1.) Use Wet Cleaning instead of Dry. Dry Dusting kicks virus particles back into the air. Where they can be further spread and inhaled.

2.) Forego the One Rag Approach. Changes Rags and Mopheads Often, preferably using Disposable, especially when cleaning High Touch Areas.

3.) Don’t clean just the Outside of your Fridge—the Inside is under germ attack as well!

4.) Don’t Wipe Disinfectant Off Too Quickly. It can take anywhere from 30 seconds to several minutes for the product to do it’s job!

5.) Finally—Instead of the standard “Start in the Sick Room”—Instead Clean from the Lesser affected areas back Into the Worst areas!

Smart Cleaning Habits — and the Right Order — make the Biggest Difference! https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/cleaning-after-the-super-flu-mistakes-disinfect-kill-virus/83-8f784fda-17ef-414c-9dc9-844d068a4dca?tbref=hp

North Carolina was awarded $213 Million through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) to help improve health care access in rural areas. The funds will be awarded next year, and North Carolina will be eligible for more funding each year for the next five years. North Carolina has the second-largest rural population in the country. The RHTP aims to redefine rural health care systems over the next five years. The Governor’s Office said the RHTP will improve health care for more than three million North Carolinians and bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal investment to the state. https://www.wxii12.com/article/nc-awarded-213-million-for-rural-health-program/69882112

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny (Occasional Wind Gusts) … High 41

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 25

Wednesday: Sunny (Occasional Wind Gusts) … High 49

NEW YEARS DAY/Thursday: Mostly Sunny … High 51