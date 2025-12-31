This week on Sunday @ 5 (01/04/26)

WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
December 31, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 04, 2026)

Tim Hanauer, discipleship pastor with Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem, shares more about Perspectives.

Perspectives is a fifteen-lesson discipleship course exploring different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multi-faceted learning experience. The course examines the story of God fulfilling His promises from four vantage points or “perspectives” — Biblical, Historical, Cultural, and Strategic.

Pinedale Christian Church will be hosting the 15-week Perspectives course on Tuesday evenings beginning January 13,  2026.

*There is a FREE orientation class on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 from 6pm – 9pm.

Visit the Perspectives website for more information  https://perspectives.org/

Register for the Perspectives Class  https://perspectives.org/product/winston-salem-nc-spring-26/

 

Plus…

 

Susan Pomp, eligibility supervisor with Forsyth County Social Services, shares more about LIEAP (or Low-Income Energy Assistance Program)

Forsyth County residents can apply for winter heating assistance through a federal program known as LIEP (or Low-Income Energy Assistance Program)

Program eligibility is based on income and household size. Payments are made directly to your heating provider. Applications can take up to 20 days.

Starting January 2, 2026 ALL Forsyth county households can apply.

Forsyth County residents can apply in person at the Department of Social Services, 741 North Highland Avenue

Paper application bin outside and drop box

Phone at 336-703-3800. Online at www.EPass.nc.gov

 

Plus…

 

Who ya gonna call??? Simple, 911…

Learn more about who is on the other end of a 9-1-1 call with Jamie Fore, Deputy Director of Forsyth County 911.

Public Safety Telecommunicators or Dispatchers are the first point of contact for the public in emergencies.  They receive calls, gather information, and coordinate responses to law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services.  www.co.forsyth.nc.us/article.aspx?NewsID=28667

 

 

