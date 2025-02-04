Tuesday for February 04, 2025

*Above normal temperatures again today! The average HIGH is 51 degrees. The record HIGH for today = 73 degrees (1962). BTW: There are 44 days till Spring (March 20)

Flu cases are way up. According to the State Health Department, more than 1,100 people sick with the flu were admitted to the hospital at the end of January.

For more information about preventing respiratory illnesses, visit www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/prevention/index.html.

Officials with the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools said while attendance is important, they urge anyone who is sick to stay home. And return to school ONLY if your symptoms improve (no fever / without pain reliever) for 24 hours.

Ways to stay healthy: Clean high touch surface areas, enhance ventilation in rooms and buildings. Cough and sneeze into your arm.

*#1 thing that helps, wash your hands regularly. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/

Seasonal Jobs. The High Point Rockers are hosting two seasonal job fairs this week at the Catalyst Club, on 214 Lindsay Street in High Point.

TODAY (Feb 4) from 4 – 7pm…and this Thursday (Feb 6) from 3 – 6pm.

Job-seekers needed for part-time seasonal positions that run from April thru October.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid state ID.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/employment/high-point-rockers-february-hiring-seasonal-jobs/

RECALL: Gerber Products Company has announced a nationwide recall and discontinuation of all batches of its Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks due to a potential choking hazard for infants and young children.

Questions: Contact Gerber’s 24/7 support line at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/gerber-products-company-announces-recall-and-discontinuation-all-batches-gerberr-soothe-n-chewr

Baptists on Mission and Habitat for Humanity (NC) have received $3 million dollar grants (each) to fund housing repairs in Western North Carolina.

https://ncnewsline.com/briefs/western-nc-small-businesses-can-now-apply-for-new-30m-grant-program/

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Effected businesses can apply online by FEBRUARY 21.

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring…and more. The grants are available for businesses who make up to $2.5 million dollars annually. https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Sedge Garden UMC in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Calvary Baptist Church on S Main Street in King = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Diapers needed: Salem Pregnancy is almost OUT of Size 5 Diapers!

Wanna help? Drop off brand-new Size 5 Diapers at their location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. Details at SPCC Life.org

High Point Heroes Club

Their February event will be ‘bowling’ this Friday (Feb 7) at Spare Time in Greensboro (from 5:30pm – 7pm). All events are FREE. 336 – 883 – 3483

Just email Timpani Troxler at timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov to RSVP.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

To fridge or not to fridge?

Heinz has finally settled the long-running debate on whether Ketchup belongs in a refrigerator or on the shelf at room temperature. According to Heinz, just read the bottle?

“For Best Results, Refrigerate After Opening.”

https://www.unilad.com/news/food-and-drink/heinz-settles-ketchup-debate-refrigerator-or-cupboard-783785-2025020

3.7 cents = The U.S. taxpayer cost of minting one penny.

That’s due in part to the rising cost of zinc and copper, used to make the pennies.

With the U.S. Mint circulating billions of pennies a year, there’s some renewed discussion about whether the U.S. should eliminate the penny, according to Clark Howard. https://clark.com/

Superbowl 59 happening this Sunday (Feb 9)

The Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles

*Some Super Bowl commercials are selling for $8 million dollars…for 30 seconds!

The cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LIX (59) in New Orleans has fallen below $4,000 on the secondary market, or around 50% cheaper compared to last year’s record-breaking game. CNN

Two out of three ain’t bad?? China slapped retaliatory tariffs on some American imports, not long after President Trump’s 10% tariffs on Chinese goods took effect at midnight. China has also levied a 10% tariff affecting US crude oil, agricultural machinery, and certain cars and pickup trucks. Some types of American coal and natural gas will face a 15% tax. The measures will roll out on February 10. This comes after an “immediately 30-day pause” on tariffs with Mexico and Canada. CNN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with the President to discuss major issues affecting the Middle East. Praying for peace in the Middle East!

https://cbn.com/news/israel/washington-middle-east-talks-begin-poll-shows-large-majority-israelis-favor-sovereignty

“God, teach me lessons for living so I can stay the course”

Psalm 119:33 The Message