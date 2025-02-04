High Point Heroes Club meets the first Friday of the month

High Point Heroes Club

Their February event will be ‘bowling’ this Friday (Feb 7) at Spare Time in Greensboro from 5:30pm – 7pm.

All events are FREE. 336 – 883 – 3483

Just email Timpani Troxler at timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov to RSVP.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm