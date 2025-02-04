WHAT'S NEW
Home Sick? Stay home!

Sick? Stay home!

wbfj-verne
February 4, 2025

Flu cases are way up.

According to the State Health Department, more than 1,100 people sick with the flu were admitted to the hospital at the end of January.

Officials with the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools said while attendance is important, they urge anyone who is sick to stay home. And return to school ONLY if your symptoms improve (no fever / without pain reliever) for 24 hours.  https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/

Ways to stay healthy: Clean high touch surface areas, enhance ventilation in rooms and buildings. Cough and sneeze into your arm. #1 thing that helps, wash your hands regularly.

For more information about preventing respiratory illnesses, visit www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/prevention/index.html.

