Wednesday for February 05, 2025

Record breaker: PTI recorded a new record HIGH temperature of 75 degrees on Tuesday 9topping the previous record of 73). There are 43 days till Spring (March 20)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Jamestown Presbyterian Church on Guilford College Road = 2pm – 7pm

St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Second Harvest Food Bank on Shorefair Drive = 9:30am – 1pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (West 1st Street, WS) = 9:30am – 3pm

King Moravian Church in King = 1pm -5:30pm

Tom A. Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Grace Baptist Church in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Stop by any participating Chick-Fil-A (Forsyth County) now thru February 28.

Pick up an empty Baby Bottle. Fill it with coins, cash, and checks.

Turn in your ‘filled’ baby bottle at any Chick-Fil-A (Forsyth) for a FREE sandwich!

All proceeds go to support ‘life’ through Salem Pregnancy. Details at SPCC Life.org

Raleigh vs Charlotte? When it comes to flying out of RDU or Charlotte Douglas, WSOC-TV (doing the research) finding that flights are often cheaper departing from Raleigh than from Charlotte. On top of higher ticket prices, navigating Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been difficult in recent years due to ongoing construction at the airport. https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/clt-vs-rdu-which-airport-is-cheaper-fly-out/

General Shale is shutting down its plant in Spencer leaving 65 workers without a job. The company, that produces bricks and concrete blocks, is expected to shut down on April 1. https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/rowan-county-plant-shut-down-leaving-65-people-without-jobs/MOND3Q6RJZBCPCESRIUCWNCM34/

The cost of your auto insurance could be going up?

The North Carolina Rate Bureau, which represents insurance companies in North Carolina, has requested a statewide average increase of 22.6% in automobile insurance rates. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey has 60 days to review the request and decide if the increase is justified. The proposed rate hike is set to take effect in October.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/rate-bureau-requests-20-increase-on-nc-auto-insurance/

$1 billion Dollars = That’s about how much State Farm, California’s largest insurance provider, has paid to customers in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires last month. The company has requested an emergency rate hike. (CNN)

Local church Coffee Shop expanding hours.

Starting today (Feb 5), ‘Sunday Grind’ located inside Turning Point Church on Highway 66 south in Kernersville will be open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as well as open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Proceeds from ‘Sunday Grind’, a full-service, volunteer-led ministry, support local and global missions. https://www.hpenews.com/archives/church-opens-caf-to-the-community/article_06b5aa0b-6ffc-5131-989e-169700ce4ef9.html

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Effected businesses can apply online by FEBRUARY 21.

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring…and more. The grants are available for businesses who make up to $2.5 million dollars annually. https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

High Point Heroes Club

Their February event will be ‘bowling’ this Friday (Feb 7) at Spare Time in Greensboro (from 5:30pm – 7pm). All events are FREE. 336 – 883 – 3483

Just email Timpani Troxler at timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov to RSVP.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

Diapers needed: Salem Pregnancy is almost OUT of Size 5 Diapers!

Wanna help? Drop off brand-new Size 5 Diapers at their location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. Details at SPCC Life.org

Lifeway Research: Most Americans believe in God, but they’re a little confused…

Almost 7 in 10 Americans (67%) say God accepts the worship of all religions, including Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

While 66% of U.S. adults say God is a ‘perfect being’ and cannot make mistakes, half (51%) say God learns and adapts to different circumstances.

Read more from Lifeway Research and their State of Theology study on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://research.lifeway.com/2022/09/19/americans-theological-beliefs-changed-to-suit-post-pandemic-practice/

“I, the LORD, never change”

Malachi 3:6 God’s Word Translation

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.

Do not be carried away by all kinds of strange teachings”

Hebrews 13: 8-9 Berean Standard Bible