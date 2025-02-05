Wednesday Word

Sunday Night “Lights”

The Super Bowl is this Sunday and there are three types of people who will watch. Obviously, the diehard fans of the Chiefs and Eagles, they will hang on to every play

during the game. Then there are the football fans that just want to see a good game in hopes of the team that they have remotely cheered for wins. And finally,

there are those people (I don’t even call them fans), that just love a good reason to gather for fellowship, while some game is being played in the background. Nevertheless,

whichever category you identify with, keep in mind several players on both teams profess a Christian faith…

Patrick Mahomes QB – Chiefs

In addition to all the championships, awards, and other accolade, Mahomes has been outspoken about his faith. Did you know that before each game, he prays at the goalpost? He also has an Acts 20:7-12 tattoo, because the story had an impact on his life.

Jalen Hurts QB – Eagles

It’s interesting that both leaders of their respected teams are Christ-followers. Hurts favorite Bible verse is John 13:7, which reads, “You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.”

Harrison Butker PK – Chiefs

Harrison’s Instagram which includes faith-based posts and Bible verses, includes the words “Christus regent,” a Latin phrase that translates to “Christ reigns, as part of his bio. Harrison has also been very vocal on his stance against abortion.

Saquon Barkley RB – Eagles

One of the most feared players in the NFL says he reads his Bible a lot because that’s how he fights his problems. His favorite Bible verse is Romans 8:18 as he paraphrased as “The pain you have been feeling cannot compare to the joy that is coming.”

So, as you gather to watch Super Bowl 59, and whatever type of “fan” you happen to be, rest assured that His Light is on the field in the hearts of these and several other players.

There’s a bigger picture here and no matter who wins, Jesus will be lifted up and God will be praised on one of the biggest and most captivating platforms on the planet! Jesus Wins!!

Also, look for Lauren Daigle singing “America, The Beautiful” just before the National Anthem and the kick-off sometime around 6:30pm. Also two 60 second “He Gets Us” ads will

air sometime during the Super Bowl. Now for the game, although I’m pulling for the Eagles to win, I think the Chiefs prevail 37-31.

Kurt