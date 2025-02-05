WHAT'S NEW
 Most Americans believe in God, but they're confused?

February 5, 2025

 Most Americans believe in God, but they’re a little confused…

According to a new study from Lifeway Research, almost 7 in 10 Americans (67%) say God accepts the worship of all religions, including Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

While 66% of U.S. adults say God is a ‘perfect being’ and cannot make mistakes, half (51%) say God learns and adapts to different circumstances.

Read more from Lifeway Research and their State of Theology study here. https://research.lifeway.com/2022/09/19/americans-theological-beliefs-changed-to-suit-post-pandemic-practice/

 

“I, the LORD, never change”

Malachi 3:6 God’s Word Translation

 

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.

Do not be carried away by all kinds of strange teachings”

Hebrews 13: 8-9 Berean Standard Bible

 

