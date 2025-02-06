Thursday for February 06, 2025

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center AND get FREE chicken sandwich!

Just stop by one of 8 Forsyth County Chick-fil-A locations, pick up a baby bottle, then fill it with cash, checks, or change. Simply return the filled baby bottle to Chick-fil-A and receive your FREE chicken sandwich! It’s that easy! Details at SPCC Life.org

Eggs, the new toilet paper? Thieves stole about 100,000 eggs from the back of a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The eggs are worth about $40,000 dollars. The theft is still under investigation. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/100000-eggs-40k-stolen-trailer-pennsylvania-rcna190667

15 states from Missouri to Maine are under a Winter Weather Watch or Warning. The latest winter storm will unleash a messy mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain, across the Midwest and into parts of the Northeast through Thursday. CNN *Above normal temperatures for central NC including the Triad through the weekend. There are 42 days till Spring (March 20).

High Point Heroes Club: February event will be ‘bowling’ this Friday (Feb 7) at Spare Time in Greensboro (from 5:30pm – 7pm). All events are FREE. 336 – 883 – 3483. Just email Timpani Troxler at timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov to RSVP.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, February 6, 2025

Second Harvest Food Bank on Shorefair Drive = 9:30am – 1pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (West 1st Street, WS) = 9:30am – 3pm

King Moravian Church in King = 1pm -5:30pm

Tom A. Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Grace Baptist Church in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Seasonal Job Fair hosted by the High Point Rockers TODAY (Feb 6) from 3 – 6pm at the Catalyst Club, on 214 Lindsay Street in High Point. Job-seekers needed for part-time seasonal positions that run from April thru October. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid state ID. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/

For the first time since the bill’s original introduction in 2023, the FCC’s Brendan Carr is speaking up publicly in favor of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, that would require AM radio in all vehicles as a safety feature, is now set for a full Senate vote after clearing the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation this week.

FCC Chairman Carr issued a statement praising the bill…

“Millions of Americans depend on the value of AM radio and the local news that AM broadcasters offer in communities across the country. Just last week, I visited parts of North Carolina that had been hit hard by Hurricane Helene, and I heard firsthand the stories of people that could only access lifesaving information in the days following the storm by (radio).” *Over 40 senators have co-sponsored the new legislation so far.

https://radioink.com/2025/02/05/fcc-chairman-joins-bipartisan-push-to-keep-am-radio-in-cars/

Flu cases are way up. According to the State Health Department, more than 1,100 people sick with the flu were admitted to the hospital at the end of January.

For more information about preventing respiratory illnesses, visit www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/prevention/index.html.

Ways to stay healthy: Clean high touch surface areas, enhance ventilation in rooms and buildings. Cough and sneeze into your arm.

*#1 thing that helps, wash your hands regularly. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/

Update: Wake Forest University has canceled a speaking event with a former Israeli Defense Forces soldier after backlash, according to a statement from the school.

The speaker, Sam Fried, a former IDF paratrooper who joined the conflict in Gaza after graduating college in Queens, New York, was one of a number of individuals that has been invited by the university’s office of Jewish life to speak on campus during the spring semester. A pro-Palestinian activist group “Free Palestine WFU” called on the university to cancel the event. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wake-forest-idf-soldier-speaker-fried/article

Six dairy herds in Nevada have tested positive for a newer strain of the ‘H5N1 bird flu virus’ that’s been associated with at least two severe infections in humans, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture. This is the second known instance of avian flu being introduced into cattle herds by birds.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/05/health/bird-flu-cattle-nevada/index.html

Deal or no deal? The clock is ticking down for federal employees weighing whether to accept the Trump administration’s so-called “buyout” offer to resign. At least 40,000 employees have already accepted the package…

https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/06/politics/federal-worker-resignation-deadline-trump/index.html?utm

Reaction is mixed on President Trump’s U.S. plan to evacuate Palestinian residents and rebuild the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, the White House press secretary moved to walk back some elements of Trump’s stunning suggestion and said he was advocating for a “temporary” resettlement of nearly 2 million Palestinians. CBN News

Superbowl 59 this Sunday (Feb 9)

The Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles

*On the field, you will notice the phrase “Choose Love” stenciled in the back of each end zone.

*Some Super Bowl commercials are selling for $8 million dollars…for 30 seconds!

The cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LIX (59) in New Orleans has fallen below $4,000 on the secondary market, or around 50% cheaper compared to last year’s record-breaking game. CNN

Big Game = FOOD options.

1 In 7 Americans Order Take Out

Right after Thanksgiving, Super Bowl Sunday is the second most popular day to order take out. It’s estimated that around one in seven Americans, or 48 million Americans, order take out for the big game.

*Over half (60%) of take-out orders during the Super Bowl will be PIZZA.

1.25 Billion Chicken Wings will be eaten on Sunday.