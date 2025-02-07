WHAT'S NEW
February is Heart Health Month

February 7, 2025

Friday (FEB 7) is Wear Red for Women Day, raising awareness about ‘heart health’ for women of all ages. Fact: Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

Good News: Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk of heart attack by as much as 80 percent.  https://www.goredforwomen.org/en/

‘Go Red for Women’ is sponsored by the American Heart Association

 

Women who have had strokes may be ‘more likely than men’ to skip doses of medications that could help prevent a second stroke. According to new research, women who were older or married were even more likely to miss doses of prescribed medications. Note: Self-care is SO important. You take care of everyone else – please take care of yourself.  www.goredforwomen.org/en/news/2024/12/04/women-may-be-more-likely-than-men-to-skip-medications-to-prevent-a-second-stroke

Jesus practiced self-care…  https://hegetsus.com/en/articles/jesus-practiced-self-care

 

“Above all else, guard your heart for it is the wellspring of life” Proverbs 4:23

         (or another translation says “for everything you do flows from it”)

 

