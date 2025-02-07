Friday for February 07, 2025

There are 41 days till Spring (March 20)

February is Heart Health Month

Today (FEB 7) is Wear Red for Women Day, raising awareness about ‘heart health’ for women of all ages. Fact: Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

Good News: Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health

and lower your risk of heart attack by as much as 80 percent.

Details on a heart healthy lifestyle: https://www.goredforwomen.org/en/

‘Go Red for Women’ is sponsored by the American Heart Association

Women who have had strokes may be ‘more likely than men’ to skip doses of medications that could help prevent a second stroke. According to new research, women who were older or married were even more likely to miss doses of prescribed medications. Note: Self-care is SO important. You take care of everyone else – please take care of yourself. www.goredforwomen.org/en/news/2024/12/04/women-may-be-more-likely-than-men-to-skip-medications-to-prevent-a-second-stroke

Jesus practiced self-care (from ‘He Gets Us’)

Insightful article… https://hegetsus.com/en/articles/jesus-practiced-self-care

“Above all else, guard your heart for it is the wellspring of life” Proverbs 4:23

(or another translation says “for everything you do flows from it”)

Temporary restrictions remain in place at area hospitals, due to a sustained increase in respiratory viruses in our communities.

Health experts stress that the #1 thing we all can do is wash your hands regularly. Also, stay home when sick. Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

More info: www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/prevention/index.html.

High Point Heroes Club: TONIGHT (Feb 7) the group is going ‘bowling’ at Spare Time in Greensboro from 5:30pm – 7pm. All events are FREE. 336 – 883 – 3483

Just email Timpani Troxler at timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov to RSVP.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Effected businesses can apply online by FEBRUARY 21.

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring…and more. The grants are available for businesses who make up to $2.5 million dollars annually. https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

WNC Strong. Country singer and North Carolina native Eric Church has pledged to build 100 homes for Avery County residents displaced by Hurricane Helene.

closed on land in Avery County on Wednesday that will eventually be a brand-new neighborhood with 40 to 50 homes for displaced flood victims. Eric Church’s nonprofit, Chief Cares, The organization hopes to break ground in April with homes ready by June. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/hurricane/helene/eric-church-nonprofit-makes-progress-avery-county-homes-storm-victims/275-bb237483-c68b-42e6-a719-0285b798b9e4?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, February 7, 2025

Claxton Elementary School in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Goodyear to lay off over 800 workers at their Danville, Virginia plant.

Please pray for those effected by the lay-offs…

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/goodyear-layoffs-danville-virginia/83-baf8fad6-f4df-4596-9213-a5ebd15d2aaf?

The Boy Scouts of America turns 115 on Saturday, the same day that the organization will officially change their name to ‘Scouting America’. The planned historic rebranding comes as the organization tries to move past scandal and bankruptcy.

https://www.wvtm13.com/article/scouting-america-rebrand-membership-growth/63

Shelling out more for eggs!

Waffle House is now adding a 50 cent per egg ‘surcharge’. An egg shortage (due to the biggest bird flu outbreak in a decade) has led to a dramatic increase in costs.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/scattered-smothered-and-surcharged-waffle-house-to-add-extra-50-cents-per-egg/article_d300e748-e318-11ef-a161-cb54d2e8e96d.html

RECALL: LG is recalling around 500,000 electric ranges due to the front knobs accidentally being activated. Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and replacement instructions. *LG is advising customers with the recalled ranges to keep children and pets away from the range and to take extra care to check the knobs before leaving home or before going to bed.

The model and serial numbers for the recalled product can be found inside the oven door or storage drawer located at the bottom of the oven. Check out the CPSC website for serial and model numbers. There is a link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/LG-Recalls-Electric-Ranges-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Using technology to further Bible translation.

Wycliffe Associates is now utilizing Starlink (satellite internet service) technology to assist national Bible translators in isolated regions gain access to the internet.

The technology will benefit Bible translation teams, whose members typically live and work in some of the world’s most hard-to-reach places.

Wycliffe Associates is an international organization that empowers “mother-tongue Bible translators and partners with local churches in the advancement of Bible translation” https://cbn.com/news/world/wycliffe-associates-use-elon-musks-starlink-spread-gospel-remote-parts-world?

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.

Do not be carried away by all kinds of strange teachings”

Hebrews 13: 8-9 Berean Standard Bible

“I, the LORD, never change”

Malachi 3:6 God’s Word Translation