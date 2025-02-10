Monday News for February 10, 2025

There are 39 days till Spring (March 20)

A wintry mix of mostly sleet, freezing rain, and rain is likely to develop along and north of the I-85 corridor Tuesday morning for the Piedmont Triad.

Starbuck’s is offering FREE coffee TODAY.

Just download their app and become a rewards member. You can get one free, tall-sized (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee. They can redeem the coupon Monday by ordering on the app or in person at stores. https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/09/food/starbucks-free-coffee/index.html

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center AND get FREE chicken sandwich!

Just stop by one of 8 Forsyth County Chick-fil-A locations, pick up a baby bottle, then fill it with cash, checks, or change. Simply return the filled baby bottle to Chick-fil-A and receive your FREE chicken sandwich! It’s that easy! Details at SPCC Life.org

The animated film ‘Dog Man’ remains #1 at the box office for a second week. Animation dominates with Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Moana 2 remaining in the TOP 10. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

President Trump has directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies, citing the rising cost of producing the one-cent coin. The move by Trump is the latest in what has been a rapid-fire effort by his new administration to enact sweeping change through executive order. CNN Note: It costs taxpayers over 3 cents to actually ‘mint’ a penny due to the rising cost of zinc and copper. https://clark.com/

College Hoops (men)

Clemson (coming off a big upset over Duke on Saturday) hosts UNC tonight. Tip off 7pm

Superbowl 59 this SundayThe Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in the 59th Super Bowl as an estimated 200 million people watched. Players on both sides used their platform to glorify God over the weekend.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/

A dirty car can be dangerous? Consumer Reports stresses for us to keep our vehicles clean, especially newer model vehicles, They have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

Remember your first Buc-ees experience?

Buc-ees is a one-stop shop (literally), but if you’re not familiar with it, it can be just a little overwhelming, as for KING + COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone discovered.

The native Australian and his wife Moriah recently stopped at Buc-ees. “Speechless…”

Check out the Instagram video on the News Blog! 😊

https://www.movieguide.org/news-articles/can-joel-smallbone-survive-americas-formidable-buc-ees.html?u

I will instruct you and teach you in the way which you should go;

I will counsel you with My eye upon you. Psalm 32:8 NASB