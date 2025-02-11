Tuesday News for February 11, 2025

Winter Weather Advisory. Use caution on ‘elevated surfaces’ such as bridges and overpasses late tonight into early Wednesday morning. In the Triad: Forsyth + Guilford…as well as Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin countries.

Schools Closed or Remote for Tuesday

Closed: Mt Airy, Surry, Elkin City, Miller’s Creek, Millennium Charter Academy.

Remote: Guildford, Stokes, Wilkes, Yadkin and Wilkes.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

Singing Valentines? Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your special someone by way of Triad Harmony Express. In person AND virtual singing Valentines are available for ‘delivery’ this Friday + Saturday (Feb 14 + 15, 2025). All proceeds go to charity. Call 336-774-4044 or click https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com

*Thanks to Joe, Nate, Ted and Tom with Triad Harmony Express for bringing some extra ‘harmony’ to the WBFJ Morning Show this morning!!

Trader Joe’s and Costco, just some of the retailers, now limiting the number of eggs customers can buy because of that ‘egg shortage’ caused by the avian flu.

https://www.toledoblade.com/business/retail/2025/02/11/costco-and-trader-joe-s-are-limiting-how-many-eggs-people-can-buy/stories/20250211092

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Clemmons Library on James Street (Clemmons) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Novant Health -Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center AND get FREE chicken sandwich!

Just stop by one of 8 Forsyth County Chick-fil-A locations, pick up a baby bottle, then fill it with cash, checks, or change. Simply return the filled baby bottle to Chick-fil-A and receive your FREE chicken sandwich! It’s that easy! Details at SPCC Life.org

Update: The section of I-40 – between North Carolina and Tennessee that was damaged by Helene – will re-open March 1st. Officials will open I-40 with one lane in each direction. The speed limit will be 40 mph through the impacted area.

Note: The stretch of I-40 was washed out after the Pigeon River rose to record levels on September 27th. https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/2025/02/10/i-40-section-damaged-by-helene-will-reopen-in-early-march-nc-gov-says/78386338007

Traffic Alert (Feb 11): Fifth Street is closed in both directions between MLK. J Drive and Dunleith Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem until 4pm this afternoon for water system improvements. Detour. Details at www.cityofws.org/citylink

“Dog Day Adventures” is a new program through the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

You take one of their adoptable dogs out for an ‘adventure’ – a walk in the park or snacking on a ‘pup cup’.

Just complete some paperwork, get matched up with a dog and you are off on a 3-hour adventure. You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older.

(You do not need to be a current volunteer).

Email FCASvolunteer@forsyth.cc to get the process started or call 336-703-2480.

Sad news: North Carolina’s Mountain Mule Packers ‘lost’ three of its mules over the weekend. A tree came down on a pasture fence and the three mules (Vader, Amigo, and Kev) were struck and killed after wondering out of the pasture and into the road.

More recently, the mules helped numerous families affected by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

BTW: Mountain Mule Packer Ranch, located in Rowan County (Mount Ulla), provides mule training and mule packing instruction for both military and civilian groups…

https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/hurricane-helene/mountain-mule-packers-reports-3-mules-killed-after-tragic-incident/

Learn more about Mountain Mule Packer Ranch online https://mountainmulepackers.com/in-the-news/

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Effected businesses can apply online by FEBRUARY 21.

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring…and more. The grants are available for businesses who make up to $2.5 million dollars annually. https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

College Hoops (men): Clemson winning big over UNC Monday night (85-65)

Looking ahead: Wednesday night

Wake Forest hosting Florida State (7pm)

NC State hosting Louisville (7pm)

Duke hosting Cal (9pm)