Triad Harmony Express offers unique Valentine’s experience

Singing Valentines!

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your special someone by way of Triad Harmony Express. In person AND virtual singing Valentines are available for ‘delivery’ this Friday + Saturday (Feb 14 + 15, 2025). All proceeds go to charity.

Call 336-774-4044 or click https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com

Thanks to Joe, Nate, Ted and Tom with Triad Harmony Express for bringing some extra ‘harmony’ to the WBFJ Morning Show Tuesday morning (Feb 11) !