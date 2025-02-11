WHAT'S NEW
Triad Harmony Express offers unique Valentine’s experience

wbfj-verne
February 11, 2025

Singing Valentines!

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your special someone by way of Triad Harmony Express. In person AND virtual singing Valentines are available for ‘delivery’ this Friday + Saturday (Feb 14 + 15, 2025).  All proceeds go to charity.

Call 336-774-4044 or click https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com

 

 Thanks to Joe, Nate, Ted and Tom with Triad Harmony Express for bringing some extra ‘harmony’ to the WBFJ Morning Show Tuesday morning (Feb 11) !

 

Wanna sing with TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS? Weekly rehearsals most Tuesday evenings (6:30pm – 9pm) at Fries Memorial Moravian Church on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. www.triadharmonyexpress.com or call (336) 774-4044

