Wednesday News for February 12, 2025

Traffic Alert: Flash Flooding over the next 24 hours during heavy rainfall. Be mindful of ‘ponding of water on roadways’…Areas of dense fog likely overnight into early Thursday morning.

School Delays this morning…

2-hour delay: Surry, Wilkes Mt Airy City, Elkin City, Miller’s Creek, Millennium Charter Academy.

3-hour delay: Yadkin County schools

Update: Stokes County Schools closed for students (7:30am)

Due to power outages and trees falling across the county. Optional teacher workday.

Stokes County Senior Lunch Program (Meals on Wheels) not happening today.

Sunnyside Ministries – Closed today

College Hoops (men): TONIGHT (Feb 12)

Wake Forest hosting Florida State (7pm)

NC State hosting Louisville (7pm)

Duke hosting Cal (9pm)

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the ‘Grand Opening’ of their ‘new’ office space this Thursday (Feb 13) at 2pm.

Location: 3540 Clemmons Road, Suite 115. https://www.facebook.com/LewisvilleClemmonsChamber

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Oak Level Baptist Church in Stokesdale = 2pm – 6:30pm

Greensboro Elks Lodge on Cornwallis Drive in Greensboro 2:30pm – 7pm

Thursday, February 13, 2025

West Forsyth High School (Lewisville Clemmons Road) = 8:45am – 2pm

Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Road (Greensboro) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

No-Croc zone?

Love them or hate them, there has been a lot of conversation about Crocs shoes since they were first introduced in 2002. Dozens of schools in at least 20 states are banning Crocs because of being a ‘safety hazard’. Do you love Crocs?

https://www.today.com/parents/teens/schools-banning-crocs-rcna191454

Update from the City of Winston-Salem: Residents can now make online payments for public utilities, fees, and parking tickets. The system has been down for nearly two months after a cyberattack. https://www.cityofws.org/172/CityLink

Singing Valentines? Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your special someone by way of Triad Harmony Express. In person AND virtual singing Valentines are available for ‘delivery’ this Friday + Saturday (Feb 14 + 15, 2025). All proceeds go to charity. Call 336-774-4044 or click https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center AND get FREE chicken sandwich!

Just stop by one of 8 Forsyth County Chick-fil-A locations, pick up a baby bottle, then fill it with cash, checks, or change. Simply return the filled baby bottle to Chick-fil-A and receive your FREE chicken sandwich! It’s that easy! Details at SPCC Life.org

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Effected businesses can apply online by FEBRUARY 21.

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring…and more. The grants are available for businesses who make up to $2.5 million dollars annually. https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

Update: The section of I-40 – at the North Carolina / Tennessee border – that was damaged by Helene will re-open (one lane in each direction) by March 1st.

The speed limit will be 40 mph through the impacted area.

Note: The stretch of I-40 was washed out after the Pigeon River rose to record levels on September 27th. https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/2025/02/10/i-40-section-damaged-by-helene-will-reopen-in-early-march-nc-gov-says/78386338007

Super Swag?

Just moments after the Philadelphia Eagles officially clinched their Super Bowl win on Sunday, T-shirts, hats and other merchandise hit the market.

The exact same thing would have happened had the Chiefs come out on top.

The NFL plans for both outcomes so they’re ready regardless of who wins. What that inevitably means is a whole lot of merchandise that’s pre-printed and pre-made – but fans won’t ever be able to buy it.

So, what happens to all of the “non-winning” team’s merch after the Big Game?

For 11 years, the NFL has been teaming with the nonprofit Good360 to repurpose the losing team’s unsellable apparel from the Super Bowl.

Good360 gathers up all the gear and redistributes it to international nonprofits that can put the donations to use.

This year, the KC merchandise is heading to nonprofits in Ukraine, Mongolia, Georgia, Estonia and Latvia. They do the same thing for the NFC and AFC Championship games, which means there’s some Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders gear on its way out of the country, too. 😊

https://wgntv.com/sports/the-big-game/what-happens-to-the-super-bowl-losers-merch-its-being-sent-to-these-5-countries/

https://good360.org/blog-posts/what-happens-to-those-championship-t-shirts-for-the-super-bowls-losing-team/