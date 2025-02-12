WBFJ WEDNESDAY WORD

WHAT'S NEW
wdecker_wbfj
February 12, 2025

“Kindness”

 

More than 6,000 UK students between the ages of six and 14 were asked to select the word they thought best summed up 2024. The choice of ‘kindness’ was selected by more than half of the kids surveyed (61%), reflecting a growing awareness among young people of the impact of mental health, and just being kind to one another!

 

And a child shall lead them?

 

In Ephesians 4:32, the apostle Paul summarizes our ‘new’ life in Christ…

“Be kind and compassionate to one another,
forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” 

In our ever divided world, may we extend grace while leaving a positive impact on the world around us.
Lord, help me to stay humble and kind in 2025.

 

-Verne

 

 

 

 

 

 

This research was conducted by the Oxford University Press for their Children’s Word of the Year.

https://corp.oup.com/news/kindness-chosen-as-childrens-word-of-the-year

