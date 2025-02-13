Thursday News for February 13, 2025

Thursday is world RADIO day 🙂

A full moon should be visible TONIGHT (it’s called the Snow Moon)…

Valentine’s Day is Friday. The top gift given to loved ones on Valentine’s Day last year? Answer: Candy. An impressive 57% of people bought something sweet. 40% gave cards. 39% gave flowers, according to the National Retail Federation

Singing Valentine Surprise? Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your special someone by way of Triad Harmony Express. In person + virtual singing Valentines are available for ‘delivery’ this Friday + Saturday (Feb 14 + 15).

All proceeds go to charity. Call 336-774-4044 or click https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com

Close to 50% of the US adult population is ‘single’.

Timely discussion on how to make the most of being single on Valentine’s Day and beyond with Lisa Anderson (Focus on the Family) this Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ.

Wash your car and support relief efforts in western NC…

Autobell will make a donation to Samaritan’s Purse, from each of their ‘Rain Repellent Special washes’ sold through this Sunday, Feb 16.

Autobell has locations in 5 states including North Carolina. Locally: Three locations in Greensboro, one location in Jamestown, two locations in Burlington and one location in Statesville.

*Visit autobell.com to find the closest car wash location. https://www.autobell.com/locations/

NOTE: Donations will help ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts in western North Carolina for those affected by Hurricane Helene back in September.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autobell-car-wash-shines-spotlight-on-continuing-hurricane-recovery-needs-in-western-north-carolina-302366673.html

Experts: This year’s FLU season is the worst in 15 years.

Question: Can you get the flu twice in one season? Short answer: YES.

https://myfox8.com/news/health/can-you-get-the-flu-twice-in-the-same-season/

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce hosting a ‘Grand Opening’ of their ‘new’ office space (at 3540 Clemmons Road, Suite 115) this afternoon at 2pm. https://www.facebook.com/LewisvilleClemmonsChamber

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, February 13, 2025

West Forsyth High School (Lewisville Clemmons Road) = 8:45am – 2pm

Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Road (Greensboro) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Winston-Salem Dash: National Anthem Auditions

Location: Hanes Mall on Saturday, March 1 from 11am – 2pm.

Individuals and ensemble groups are invited to audition for the opportunity to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to one of 66 WS Dash home games at Truist Stadium.

The event is free, but reservations are required to audition.

*For additional information, visit: https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/community/national-anthem

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Deadline for effected businesses to apply online (by) next Friday (FEB 21).

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring…and more. The grants are available for businesses who make up to $2.5 million dollars annually.

https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

The Little Red Factory? City officials and community leaders came together earlier this week to unveil a new historical marker on North Chestnut Street in downtown Winston-Salem where Richard Joshua Reynolds started R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1875. The “Little Red Factory” was a two-story building (4,500 square foot) built on land bought from the Moravians at the town of Salem…150 years ago!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/reynolds-150th-anniversary-little-red-factory-historic-marker/article

College Hoops: High Point University Men’s Basketball team is hosting the Longwood Lancers on national television tonight, Tip off at 7pm. ESPN-U

highpointpanthers.com The HPU Panthers are currently #14 in the mid-major top 25 polls.

College Hoops (men) on Wednesday night…

Florida State rallied to beat the Deacs 72-70 last night at the Joel.

REST

Stephen Foster (lead pastor with St Aldates Church in Oxford) shares…

“Rest isn’t an achievement you obtain. Rest is a gift you receive”

“So, there is a special rest (or Sabbath) still waiting for the people of God. For all who have entered into God’s rest have rested from their labors, just as God did after creating the world” –Hebrews 4:9-10

Rest in this truth. Those who enter God’s rest no longer need to work to earn God’s approval and love. Instead, they can rest in God’s promises and accept His grace.