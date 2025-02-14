Friday News for February 14, 2025

‘Perfect love drives out fear. We love because He (God) first loved us’ 1 John 4:18-19 NIV

Today is Valentine’s Day. The top gifts given in 2024, according to the National Retail Federation, Candy of something sweet (57%), Cards (40%) and Flowers (39%)

The gift of the bouquet. Flowers are an investment! Check out these tips to keep ‘cut flowers’ looking ‘fresh’ longer…

Make sure you put cut flowers in water right away.

*Most flowers can only stay out of water for a couple of hours.

Snip the stems (at an angle).

Remove any leaves that will be below the water line.

Make sure the water in your vase is room temperature

*Remember to change the water every two to three days.

The best place to store flowers is a cool dark room (away from direct sunlight).

https://www.almanac.com/how-keep-cut-flowers-fresh-and-alive-longer

Close to 50% of the US adult population is ‘single’.

Timely discussion on how to make the most of being single on Valentine’s Day and beyond with Lisa Anderson (Focus on the Family) this Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ.

Wash your car, support relief efforts in western NC…

Autobell will make a donation to Samaritan’s Purse, if you purchase one of their ‘special washes’ (Rain Repellent wash) now through this Sunday, Feb 16.

Autobell has locations in 5 states including North Carolina. Locally: Three locations in Greensboro, one location in Jamestown, two locations in Burlington and one location in Statesville.

*Check out the News Blog for locations. https://www.autobell.com/locations/

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autobell-car-wash-shines-spotlight-on-continuing-hurricane-recovery-needs-in-western-north-carolina-302366673.html

The Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro is warning potential donors about a scam involving a ‘fake’ GoFundMe page. Someone is pretending to be with the IRC asking for donations. The IRC does not use GoFundMe to raise money. It is a scam.

https://www.interactiveresourcecenter.org/

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center AND get FREE chicken sandwich!

Just stop by one of 8 Forsyth County Chick-fil-A locations, pick up a baby bottle, then fill it with cash, checks, or change. Simply return the filled baby bottle to Chick-fil-A by the end of February and receive your FREE chicken sandwich! It’s that easy! Details at SPCC Life.org

College Hoops

Panthers win! High Point University Men’s Basketball team extending their winning streak with a win over Longwood Thursday night (83-72). highpointpanthers.com

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, February 14, 2025

Davie High School (War Eagle Dr in Mocksville) = now till 2pm

Southwest Guilford High School (High Point) = 9:30am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tree Care Workshops at area Forsyth County Libraries starting Monday, February 17 through 21, 2025. Community Roots Day is planned for next Saturday, Feb 22.

Hosted by Keep Winston Salem Beautiful (and the City of Winston-Salem. Link on News Blog.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560408939287

The city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in No Mow March, to help support our pollinators. *Residents will not be cited over grown lawns during March.

https://www.cityofws.org/870/Sustainability

“Dog Day Adventures” is a new program through the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

You take one of their adoptable dogs out for an ‘adventure’ – a walk in the park or snacking on a ‘pup cup’. Just complete some paperwork, get matched up with a dog and you are off on a 3-hour adventure. You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older.

*Email FCASvolunteer@forsyth.cc to get the process started or call 336-703-2480.

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Deadline for effected businesses to apply online (by) next Friday (FEB 21). https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring.

Winston-Salem Dash: National Anthem Auditions

Location: Hanes Mall on Saturday, March 1 from 11am – 2pm.

Individuals and ensemble groups are invited to audition for the opportunity to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to one of 66 WS Dash home games at Truist Stadium.

The event is free, but reservations are required to audition.

*For additional information, visit: https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/community/national-anthem

Super celebration.

Tens of thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans lining the city’s famed Broad Street this morning for a planned ‘victory parade’ starting around 11am. True fans began lining up early with morning temps in Philly around 32 degrees, with windchill in the low 20s.

The Eagles captured their second Super Bowl in eight seasons last Sunday night with a commanding win over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in New Orleans.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/philadelphia-parties-eagles-super-bowl-victory-parade-rolls-town-rcna192212