WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 16, 2025)

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 16, 2025)

wbfj-verne
February 14, 2025

Close to 50% of the US adult population is ‘single’.

Lisa Anderson with Focus on the Family shares with Verne (WBFJ) some timely advice on how to make the most of being single on Valentine’s Day and throughout the year!

Listen now

Men vs Women deal with being single differently. Lisa gives encouragement for singles.

Lisa Anderson, the Director of Young Adults with Focus on the Family, also hosts ‘The Boundless Show’ radio program and podcast.  https://www.boundless.org/

 

Plus…

 

‘The Mystery of Waiting: How God Works While We Wait” from local author Debbie Barr.

Debbie shares with Verne (WBFJ) on the unique connection between waiting and trusting in God in her book, ‘The Mystery of Waiting’.

Isaiah 64 (verse 4) reveals to us the amazing truth that God works on behalf of those who wait for Him.

Listen now

Debbie Barr is a seasoned writer, speaker and health educator.

https://debbiebarr.com/books/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 16, 2025)

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News for February 14, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 14, 2025

Thursday News for February 13, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 13, 2025

WBFJ WEDNESDAY WORD

wdecker_wbfj
February 12, 2025

Wednesday News for February 12, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 12, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
February 12, 2025

Triad Harmony Express offers unique Valentine’s experience

wbfj-verne
February 11, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.