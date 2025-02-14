Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 16, 2025)

Close to 50% of the US adult population is ‘single’.

Lisa Anderson with Focus on the Family shares with Verne (WBFJ) some timely advice on how to make the most of being single on Valentine’s Day and throughout the year!

Listen now

Men vs Women deal with being single differently. Lisa gives encouragement for singles.

Lisa Anderson, the Director of Young Adults with Focus on the Family, also hosts ‘The Boundless Show’ radio program and podcast. https://www.boundless.org/

Plus…

‘The Mystery of Waiting: How God Works While We Wait” from local author Debbie Barr.

Debbie shares with Verne (WBFJ) on the unique connection between waiting and trusting in God in her book, ‘The Mystery of Waiting’.

Isaiah 64 (verse 4) reveals to us the amazing truth that God works on behalf of those who wait for Him.

Listen now

Debbie Barr is a seasoned writer, speaker and health educator.

https://debbiebarr.com/books/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 16, 2025)