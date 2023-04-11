Tuesday News: April 11, 2023

This week is National Tele-communicators Appreciation Week (April 9-16). Dispatching can be a STRESSFUL job! Thank you!!!

National Library Workers Day

Today is national PET day. The most pet-friendly cities in the US. Three cities in North Carolina have made the Forbes Advisor list Raleigh, Charlotte and Winston-Salem. Some of the criteria included vet costs and pet-friendly spaces in larger cities. Source: Forbes Advisor

One week away: Reminder: Deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is next Tuesday, April 18.

Job Fairs: Davidson-Davie Community College will hold two on-campus job fairs. The first will be this Wednesday (April 12) from 10am til 1pm at the Thomasville campus.

The second: April 20 from 10am til 1pm in Mocksville.

More than 60 employers are participating.

*Registration is not required for the public and DDCC alumni, but is required for current students at www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.

This Chick-Fil-A location CLOSED beyond Sunday? The Chick-Fil-A in Lexington will be closed (due to remodeling) beginning at 2pm this afternoon (April 11) through the end of the month. Check their Facebook page for re-opening updates.

*CFA Lexington is located at 75 Plaza Parkway, near Ollies, Belk and Tractor Supply.

In Theaters. ‘His Only Son’ holding at #6 at the Box Office over the long Easter weekend. ‘His Only Son’ is the new Bible-based film of Abraham and Isaac…

‘Jesus Revolution’ is now available for ‘digital home video’ purchase TODAY

(April 11). The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 26.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jesus-revolution-blu-ray-digital-162000765.html#.

https://www.amazon.com/Jesus-Revolution-Joel-Courtney/dp/B0B8JGNRWJ?crid

RiverRun Film Festival starts this Thursday. https://riverrunfilm.com/

Winston-Salem Dash

Home opener TONIGHT vs the Brooklyn Cyclones! First pitch around 7pm…

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem

Armadillo sightings? Warmer winters are bringing the shell-covered armadillo to North Carolina. The quirky mammals have been spotted in 70 counties, including Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. Native to Central and South America, armadillos gradually expanded their range into the southeastern US. Armadillos – whose name translates to “little armored one” in Spanish- prefer warmer climates.

Source: Winston-Salem Journal.

https://journalnow.com/news/armadillos-are-moving-into-north-carolina-critters-have-even-been-sighted-in-the-triad/article

Coming soon: The owners of Diamondback Grill are opening a new 2nd location. Their latest location at Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem will be open for lunch only (11-3pm) later in April. https://www.facebook.com/DiamondbackGrill

“This was an evil act of targeted violence…”

The mayor of Louisville (Craig Greenberg) responding to (another) deadly workplace shooting (this time at a bank) in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday leaving five dead and at least nine people injured – including two police officers.

The 25-year-old suspected lone shooter (killed at the scene) “was a previous employee” at the bank. An update from police is set for later this morning (11am?).

https://www.livenowfox.com/news/louisville-bank-shooting-kentucky