Wednesday News: April 12, 2023

Allergy Alert for TREE and GRASS pollen for Wednesday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Reminder: Deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is next Tuesday, April 18.

Today is national GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH day

…as well as National LICORICE day

This week is National Tele-communicators Appreciation Week (April 9-16)

Dispatching can be a STRESSFUL job! Thank you!!!

Job Fair: Davidson-Davie Community College

#1 The first on-campus job fair TODAY from 10am til 1pm at the Thomasville campus.

A second on-campus JOB FAIR set for April 20 from 10am til 1pm in Mocksville.

More than 60 employers are participating. *Registration is not required for the public and DDCC alumni, but is required for current students at www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.

The city of Louisville will hold a vigil later today as the community grieves the five people fatally shot at Old National Bank by a former employee. Police on Tuesday released dramatic police body camera footage of the shooting, in which authorities say a 25-year-old employee opened fire on his colleagues and then engaged in a shootout with police before he was shot dead. The shooter’s motive for the rampage remains unclear… CNN

Tupperware fading out? Officials with Tupperware are working with financial advisers to find financing to stay afloat after shares fell nearly 50% earlier in the week. The 77-year-old business has been struggling in recent years after a boom in sales during the pandemic. Tupperware struck a deal with Target last year to sell its products.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/10/investing/tupperware-trouble/index.html

In Theaters. ‘His Only Son’ holding at #6 at the Box Office over the long Easter weekend. ‘His Only Son’ is the new Bible-based film of Abraham and Isaac…

Update: ‘Jesus Revolution’ is now available for ‘digital home video’ purchase.

The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 26.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jesus-revolution-blu-ray-digital-162000765.html#.

How much are your ‘used sneakers’ worth?

In 1998, Michael Jordan laced up a pair of his iconic black and red Air Jordan 13s to bring home a Bulls victory during Game 2 of his final NBA championship — and now they are the most expensive sneakers ever to sell at auction.

Someone paid a record $2.2 million dollars for the signed, iconic snakers!

www.cnn.com/style/article/michael-jordan-sneakers-1998-finals-sothebys-auction-record/index.html

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue their investigation of a single-engine ‘experimental’ plane crash in Greensboro on Tuesday.

Update: the pilot (52-year-old Kurtis Dale Williams of Kernersville) died in the crash. A 39-year-old passenger from Randleman was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened Tuesday morning along Highway 421 near Monnett Road.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/small-aircraft-down-with-injuries-guilford-randolph-county-line/83-295792af-f0f4-454e-af86-7933175ffe3d

Breaking news: NPR will no longer post fresh content to its 52 official Twitter feeds, becoming the first major news organization to go silent on the social media platform. In explaining its decision on Wednesday morning, NPR cited Twitter’s decision to first label the network “state-affiliated media,” the same term it uses for propaganda outlets in Russia, China and other autocratic countries. NPR is instituting a “two-week grace period” so the staff who run the Twitter accounts can revise their social-media strategies. https://www.npr.org/2023/04/12/1169269161/npr-leaves-twitter-government-funded-media-label