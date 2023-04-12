Wednesday Word

Numbers 6:24-26

24“The Lord bless you

and keep you;

25 the Lord make his face shine on you

and be gracious to you;

26 the Lord turn his face toward you

and give you peace.”

Greetings all! For some time now, I’ve ended my time on the air with you on Saturday afternoon with an abbreviated version of this blessing. Though I’d heard it used before by several pastors over the years, I must admit that I wasn’t aware of the context of this passage until I did a little research.

In this chapter of Numbers, the Lord was telling Moses how to explain to the Israelites how a man or woman was to make a special vow of dedication to the Lord as a Nazirite. This included several things they were to do and not do during this time. He then told Moses to tell Aaron and his sons how they were to bless the Israelites. That’s when he shared these words, which make up verses 24-26.

Then He said this in verse 27: “So they will put My name on the Israelites, and I will bless them.” Wow! I didn’t realize that I may have been doing that when I speak to you at about 5:50pm each Saturday, but what an honor to know that God may be using your humble afternoon announcer to put His name on you so that He will bless you.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis