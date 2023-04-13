Thursday News: April 13, 2023

Today is ‘Peach Cobbler’ day as well as ‘Scrabble day’

Reminder: Deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is next Tuesday, April 18.

This week is National Tele-communicators Appreciation Week (April 9-16) Dispatching can be a STRESSFUL job! Thank you!!!

Traffic update: All lanes of I-40 EB are back open near Stratford Road after a multi-vehicle accident that impacted detoured traffic most of the morning (till around 10am). NC DOT *According to the highway patrol, a 21 year old Yadkinville man in a pickup truck struck a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I-40. The truck then overturned, causing other vehicles to wreck. WXII 12

Greensboro-based Omega Sports is CLOSING all stores by early summer.

“In short, the challenges presented by COVID-19 – supply chain shortages, wage and cost inflation, and economic uncertainties -have taken their toll on our business.”

FYI: The original store opened on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro back in 1978.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-based-omega-sports-closing-all-stores/

Gospel of Matthew fragment found!

An Austrian researcher recently discovered a lost fragment of a manuscript representing one of the earliest translations of the Gospels.

UV or Ultraviolet photography was used to look past layers of text to find the “new” ancient translation. The fragment is from a 1,750-year-old Syriac translation which had been erased by a scribe more than a thousand years ago.

NOTE: The text is one of only four examples of the old Syriac translation (from the language of ancient Syria, a western dialect of Aramaic).

https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/researcher-discovers-fragment-1750-year-old-translation-gospel-matthew?

Summer Breeze: Lifeguards needed for area pools

Many parks and recreation departments in the Triad are set to open their pools Memorial Day weekend, and they need lifeguards.

Forsyth County: Tanglewood Aquatic Center in Clemmons is holding a ‘hiring event’

for lifeguards this Saturday (April 15) from 12pm till 2pm. (336-907-9920)

City of Winston-Salem is looking to hire 100 lifeguards for 7 pools and 1 waterpark.

$15 an hour and up. 16-year-olds and up.

High Point Parks and Recreation Dept.

Hiring lifeguards, pool attendants, pool managers 15 years of age or older

Guilford County Parks and Recreation Dept.

Hiring lifeguards, pool managers for 3 parks / 15 years of age or older

www.wxii12.com/article/lifeguards-needed-triad-parks-and-rec-departments-hiring-for-summer-season/43555872

Job Fair: Davidson-Davie Community College

On-campus JOB FAIR set for next Thursday April 20 from 10am til 1pm in Mocksville. More than 60 employers are participating. *Registration is not required for the public and DDCC alumni, but is required for current students at www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.

In Theaters. ‘His Only Son’ holding at #6 at the Box Office over the long Easter weekend. ‘His Only Son’ is the new Bible-based film of Abraham and Isaac…

Update: ‘Jesus Revolution’ is now available for ‘digital home video’ purchase.

The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 26.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jesus-revolution-blu-ray-digital-162000765.html#.

A federal appeals court ruled late Wednesday that women can still access the abortion drug mifepristone (mif-fuh-PREE-stone), but with tighter restrictions on the length of time it can be dispensed, and not by mail. The ruling narrows a district court judge’s decision to entirely ban access to the drug.

NPR is leaving Twitter? After being labeled as a “state affiliated media” outlet, NPR will no longer post fresh content to its 52 official Twitter feeds, becoming the first major news organization to go silent on the social media platform.

*NPR is a private, non-profit company that receives less than 1% of its $300 million-dollar annual budget from the federally funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

NPR is instituting a “two-week grace period” so the staff who run the Twitter accounts can revise their social-media strategies.

https://www.npr.org/2023/04/12/1169269161/npr-leaves-twitter-government-funded-media-label

How much are your ‘used sneakers’ worth?

In 1998, Michael Jordan laced up a pair of his iconic black and red Air Jordan 13s to bring home a Bulls victory during Game 2 of his final NBA championship — and now they are the most expensive sneakers ever to sell at auction.

Someone paid a record $2.2 million dollars for the signed, iconic sneakers!

www.cnn.com/style/article/michael-jordan-sneakers-1998-finals-sothebys-auction-record/index.html