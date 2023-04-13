Lifeguards needed for area Rec pools

Many parks and recreation departments in the Triad are set to open their pools Memorial Day weekend, and they need lifeguards.

Forsyth County: Tanglewood Aquatic Center in Clemmons is holding a ‘hiring event’ for lifeguards this Saturday (April 15) from 12pm till 2pm. (336-907-9920)

City of Winston-Salem is looking to hire 100 lifeguards for 7 pools and 1 waterpark. $15 an hour and up. Willing to take 15-year-olds but ideally 16-year-olds and up. Link to more information and application

High Point Parks and Recreation Dept.

Hiring lifeguards, pool attendants, pool managers

$15-$18.50 an hour depending on the position

Have to be 15 years of age or older

Certification paid for and signing bonus available Link to more information and application

Guilford County Parks and Recreation Dept.

Hiring lifeguards, pool managers for 3 parks

Have to be 15 years of age or older

$15-$18.50 an hour depending on the position Link to more information and application

www.wxii12.com/article/lifeguards-needed-triad-parks-and-rec-departments-hiring-for-summer-season/43555872