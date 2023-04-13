Gospel fragment found…

An Austrian researcher recently discovered a lost fragment of a manuscript from the Gospel of Matthew representing one of the earliest translations of the Gospels.

UV or Ultraviolet photography was used to look past layers of text to find the “new” ancient translation. The fragment is from a 1,750-year-old Syriac translation which had been erased by a scribe more than a thousand years ago.

NOTE: The text is one of only four examples of the old Syriac translation (from the language of ancient Syria, a western dialect of Aramaic).

https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/researcher-discovers-fragment-1750-year-old-translation-gospel-matthew?