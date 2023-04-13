WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Gospel fragment found…

Gospel fragment found…

wbfj-verne
April 13, 2023

An Austrian researcher recently discovered a lost fragment of a manuscript from the Gospel of Matthew  representing one of the earliest translations of the Gospels.

UV or Ultraviolet photography was used to look past layers of text to find the “new” ancient translation. The fragment is from a 1,750-year-old Syriac translation which had been erased by a scribe more than a thousand years ago.

NOTE: The text is one of only four examples of the old Syriac translation (from the language of ancient Syria, a western dialect of Aramaic).

https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/researcher-discovers-fragment-1750-year-old-translation-gospel-matthew?

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Local Artists Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 13, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 13, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 13, 2023

Lifeguards needed for area Rec pools

wbfj-verne
April 13, 2023

Thursday News: April 13, 2023

wbfj-verne
April 13, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
April 12, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.