Friday News: April 14, 2023

Deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is this Tuesday, April 18.

Today is national PECAN day

International ‘MOMENT of LAUGHTER’ day

Fresh Start Hiring and Resource Fair. Hosted by Guilford Works

TODAY from 11:30am till 1:30pm at the Warnersville Rec Center in Greensboro

Summer Breeze: Lifeguards needed for area pools

Tanglewood Aquatic Center in Clemmons is holding a ‘hiring event’

for lifeguards this Saturday (April 15) from 12pm till 2pm. (336-907-9920)

Many parks and recreation departments in the Triad are set to open their pools Memorial Day weekend, and they need lifeguards including…

City of Winston-Salem

High Point Parks and Recreation Dept.

Guilford County Parks and Recreation Dept.

www.wxii12.com/article/lifeguards-needed-triad-parks-and-rec-departments-hiring-for-summer-season/43555872

Job Fair: Davidson-Davie Community College next Thursday

On-campus JOB FAIR next Thursday April 20 from 10am til 1pm in Mocksville.

More than 60 employers are participating. *Registration is not required for the public and DDCC Alumni, but is required for current students at www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.

NEW: The Chick-Fil-A on Peters Creek (Winston-Salem) will ‘temporarily close’ starting this Saturday afternoon (April 15) at 2pm for ‘improvements’. They hope to re-open mid-summer!!!

Chick-Fil-A in Lexington is closed (due to remodeling) til the end of the month of April. Check their Facebook page for re-opening updates.

*CFA Lexington is located at 75 Plaza Parkway, near Ollies, Belk and Tractor Supply.

Fall dates are set for the ‘Autumn Oz Festival’ at Beech Mountain

The ‘Land of Oz’ theme park will re-open during the month of September…

Dates include September 8-10, 15-17, and 22-24 (2023)

Ticket prices vary and go on sale in June 2023 find out more at Land of Oz.com.

BTW: The Land of Oz was a theme park that operated between 1970-1980.

Then in 1988, a reunion of original park employees, known as the “Ozzies,” brought the park back to life with yearly re-openings known as the Autumn at Oz Festival – opening a few times each year. Details at https://www.landofoznc.com/autumnatoz

Greensboro-based Omega Sports is CLOSING all stores by early summer.

“In short, the challenges presented by COVID-19 – supply chain shortages, wage and cost inflation, and economic uncertainties -have taken their toll on our business.”

FYI: The original store opened on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro back in 1978.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-based-omega-sports-closing-all-stores/

In Theaters. ‘His Only Son’ holding at #6 at the Box Office over the long Easter weekend. ‘His Only Son’ is the new Bible-based film of Abraham and Isaac…

Update: ‘Jesus Revolution’ is now available for ‘digital home video’ purchase.

The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 26.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jesus-revolution-blu-ray-digital-162000765.html#.

From the ‘if you want something DONE, do it yourself’ file…

Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.

The actor and former California governor tweeted a video (earlier in the week) of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area of LA.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, (we) fixed it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it.”

*A neighbor rolled down her ca window and shouted her thanks at the action movie star. “You’re welcome,” said Schwarzenegger, decked out in work boots, a leather jacket and shades reminiscent of his role in “Terminator.”

www.wxii12.com/article/arnold-schwarzenegger-fills-la-pothole/