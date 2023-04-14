Tax Day Specials 2023
- 7-Eleven – You can fuel up for less at 7-Eleven this April when you sign up for Fuel Savings. With 7REWARDS, you can save 11¢/gal on your first seven trips and 5¢/gal every time after that.
- Boston Market – You can celebrate being done with your taxes by enjoying a good meal at Boston Market. On April 18 only, you can get a half chicken individual meal with two sides and cornbread plus a regular drink and a cookie for just $10.40. There’s no coupon required.
- Cheesecake Factory – The Cheesecake Factory is offering deal of $10.40 off a $50 purchase when you use promotion code “TAXDAY1040” at checkout from Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21. All orders can be placed directly through The Cheesecake Factory’s websiteor through DoorDash.
- Copper Cow Coffee – You can take 14% off your entire purchase from Copper Cow Coffee on April 18. The brand selected this number because the average income tax rate is 13.6%. You can think of this deal as a tiny but powerful caffeinated break.
- Fazoli’s – From April 14 to April 20, fans can score 6 free breadsticks with any purchase. Valid at participating locations.
- Great American Cookies – If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll be happy to know that Great American Cookies is famous for offering one free original Chocolate Chip Cookie on Tax Day.
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria – Celebrate Tax Day with Grimaldi’s and enjoy $10.40 off your purchase of $30 or more! This offer is valid for dine in, to-go and online ordering only on April 18 with code TAXDAY23. The offer is available at all participating locations, but not valid in New York, New Jersey or Las Vegas Palazzo. Note: To get the discount for in-person orders, customers need to verbally say the code TAXDAY23 to the cashier.
- Hot Dog on a Stick – On Tax Day, participating Hot Dog on a Stick locations tend to give loyalty members a discount with a promo code.
- Hooters – Hooters is running several promotions on Tax Day this year. You can pick up a 1040EZ Meal (four tenders and fries, eight-piece boneless wings and fries, or six bone-in wings and fries) for $10.40. There are also two drink specials, including the W-$2 Blue Moons ($2 pint of Blue Moon) and W-$4 off Long Island Iced Tea.
- Kona Ice – Tax Day can be stressful, so Kona Ice invites you to chill out. All you have to do is visit your local Kona Ice truck on April 18 and you’ll receive a free Kona Ice.
- Marble Slab Creamery – As a sister brand of Great American Cookies, select Marble Slab Creamery locations also tend to serve up a special Tax Day deal. Slab Happy Rewards members who make a purchase on April 18 will receive a surprise reward valid on their next visit within 14 days. Potential surprises include a free kids cup of ice cream and a buy one, get one free small ice cream!
- Nestle Rallies – You can make Tax Day a little sweeter with help from Nestle Rallies Nut Butter Bombs. These sweet treats come in delicious flavors like brownie almond butter and salted cashew butter, and you can get them for 25% off on Amazon with the code Rallies2023.
- Perdue Farms – Perdue Farms is offering a special promo code that provides 18% off all purchases on com. You just need to enter the code TAXDAY18on April 17 or April 18.
- Planet Fitness – There’s no denying that doing your taxes can be stressful. Thankfully, Fitness chain Planet Fitness invites you to relax with a free HydroMassage at any of its locations. This limited-time offer is available starting on April 15 and requires you to show a coupon.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop – On April 18, all customers who buy an original sized sandwich get a second original sized sandwich free with promo code BOGO. The offer is only available online and through the app.
- Round Table Pizza – Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members will receive $10 off any two Large or XL pizzas at regular menu price from April 15 to April 18. Valid at participating locations.
- Southwest Airlines – Rapid Rewards members can earn 1,000 bonus pointsfrom Southwest when they file their taxes with TurboTax using a Southwest Rapid Rewards account by April 18.
- Straight Talk – You can put that tax refund to work by upgrading your phone with Straight Talknow through June 15.
- Wayback Burgers – If you’re looking to relax with a delicious burger on Tax Day, you’re in luck. Wayback Burgers is offering 18% off orders on April 18. You can redeem this discount by ordering menu items like The Steakhouse Burger or Red Velvet Shake through the Wayback Burgers app.
- White Castle – Tax Day is on April 18 this year, so White Castle is offering savings to the tune of 18% off. You just need to use the promo code SAVEon the 18th to enjoy this discount.
Last-Minute Tax Software Deals
- Best Buy – Best Buy is making it more affordable to file your taxes by offering discountson top tax software brands like H&R Block and TurboTax.
- H&R Block – New clients can take 30% off online filing softwareand get up to $15 cash back with help from RetailMeNot.
- TaxAct – Get 25% off when you file with TaxAct. Plus, you’ll get 3% cash back through RetailMeNot.
- TaxSlayer – When you file with TaxSlayer, you can take 25% offyour federal e-file with the exclusive code RMN25 and get 1% cash back on online purchases sitewide.
- TurboTax – If TurboTax is your tax software of choice, you can get up to $15 off TurboTax online.
- Walmart – Walmart+ members can get 50% offJackson Hewitt tax prep fees, but that’s not all. They will also receive a $50 Walmart gift card.