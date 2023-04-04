‘His Only Son’ surprises Hollywood

The new faith-based film about Abraham and Isaac was well attended this past weekend – landing in third place at the Box Office during its opening.

*The first theatrical release from Angel Studios, “His Only Son” had a production budget of $250,000. Box Office Mojo reports His Only Son took in more than $5.5 million, placing behind John Wick: Chapter 4. Wow!!

*Described as “biblically accurate” and “authentic,” ‘His Only Son’ is an an original biblical drama about one of the most heart-wrenching passages in the Bible when God asked Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac on the mountain of Moriah.

Read more: www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/faith-based-movie-his-only-son-stuns-entertainment-world-scores-3-box-office