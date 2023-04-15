WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: Exodus Ministries

SUN@5: Exodus Ministries

wbfj-verne
April 15, 2023

Exodus Ministries, a Christian mentoring program based in King, is breaking generational patterns of abuse, addictions and poverty through the liberating knowledge of God’s Truths.

Tamra Lilly shares more with Verne (WBFJ)

The ‘mission’ of Exodus Ministries- finding true freedom in Christ – to educate, mentor and support families that have been struggling with these vicious cycles of destructive generational patterns.

 Some of the ‘services’ offered through Exodus Ministries.              Personal Bible study, financial stewardship, transitional Housing, transportation, job placement and building ‘Godly community’.

Exodus “RE-STORED’ retail store – – sells donated items and upcycled goods to support those in transition. The Exodus Re-stored Store is located at 417 East King Street in King is open Thursday, Friday and Saturdays.

FREE EVENT: ‘Re-cover All’ Conference hosted by Exodus Ministries on May 5-7 at King Christian Center

* Exodus Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (April)    https://www.exodusrestored.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 16, 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 15, 2023

Local Artists Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 14, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 14, 2023

‘His Only Son’ surprises Hollywood

wbfj-verne
April 14, 2023

Tax Day Specials 2023

wbfj-verne
April 14, 2023

Friday News: April 14, 2023

wbfj-verne
April 14, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.