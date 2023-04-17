Monday News: April 17, 2023

Deadline is looming. Tax Day is Tuesday (April 18)

AAA: Average regular unleaded around $3.54 statewide on Monday. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Running of the Boston Marathon today

Today is Ford Mustang Day and Cheeseball day

National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)

Volunteer stats…

One in four Americans volunteer. They volunteer an average of 52 hours a year.

Women are more likely than men to volunteer.

Most volunteers in the US are between 35 and 44 years old.

Almost 75% of Americans think that volunteering will be more important after the pandemic. https://teamstage.io/volunteering-statistics/

Allergy Alert for TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen elevated for Monday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

U-Pick Strawberries. Most area farms are open through early May.

*Ol’ Farms on Arnold Road in Lexington – Open TODAY (April 17)

Sundance Farms – Lexington, Opening April 23

Clinton Woods & Son Farm – Lexington

Berrier Farm – Lexington

Jones Strawberry Farm – Pfafftown

Mock Farms & Gardens – Lewisville

Ingram’s Strawberries – High Point

Robertson Family Farm – King

Mabe’s Berry Farm – Walnut Cove

Freedom House – Summerfield, now open for pre-picked, U-pick opening soon

At the Box Office…

The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to be a hit at the box office. Based on the popular video game series of the same name, The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $204 million in its opening weekend and set records for the biggest five-day opening weekend as well as the biggest worldwide opening for an animated film.

*‘His Only Son’ the new Bible-based film of Abraham and Isaac- #11 in theaters.

Update: ‘Jesus Revolution’ is now available for ‘digital home video’ purchase.

The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 26.

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Broadway’s longest-running show ends… After 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances, “Phantom of the Opera” takes its final bow on Broadway.

Sears at Friendly Center is closing, making it the last North Carolina (Sears) location.

BTW: The Sears at Hanes Mall closed in 2019.

Arby’s at Knollwood Street in Winston-Salem – closing.

Remodeling…

The Chick-Fil-A on Peters Creek (Winston-Salem) is now CLOSED for ‘improvements’. They hope to re-open mid-summer!!!

Chick-Fil-A in Lexington is closed (due to remodeling) til the end of April.

Check their Facebook page for re-opening updates.

*CFA Lexington is located at 75 Plaza Parkway, near Ollies, Belk and Tractor Supply.

Job Fair (on-campus) at Davidson-Davie Community College this Thursday

April 20 from 10am til 1pm in Mocksville.

More than 60 employers are participating. *Registration is not required for the public and DDCC alumni, but is required for current students at www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.

Another ‘mass’ shooting? A shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, over the weekend left four people dead and at least 28 others injured. Officials say they are working to uncover details about what led up to the shooting and have yet to release information on a suspect. There have been more than 160 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Could there be a settlement in the works? The historic trial in the defamation suit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems has been abruptly delayed until Tuesday. Dominion, which is seeking $1.6 billion dollars in damages, says it was ‘defamed’ by Fox News hosts and guests (falsely) claiming that its voting systems illegally rigged the 2020 election against then-President Donald Trump.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has issued a temporary stay on lower court rulings narrowing access to the abortion drug mifepristone (mu-fu-PRIS-tone). The stay allows the high court to consider the Biden administration’s challenge to the drug’s restrictions. https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/abortion-pill-maker-asks-us-supreme-court-stop-curbs-access-drug-2023-04-14/

Evangelist and founder of Operation Mobilization George Verwer passed away peacefully over the weekend (April 15) after a cancer battle. Verwer was 83.

