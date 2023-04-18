Tuesday News: April 18, 2023

Increased Fire Danger for central North Carolina including the Triad on Tuesday.

Allergy Alert for TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen elevated for Tuesday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today is Tax (Filing) Day

You have until midnight tonight to e-file. BTW: The Post Office does not stay open late!

If you haven’t filed yet, there’s still time to request an extension that will give you until October 16.

Tax Day offerings. Get deals on several edibles donuts to ice cream to Bunt cakes.

*Customers: bring in up to 5 pounds of documents to their local Office Depot

or OfficeMax store for shredding thru April 29 with coupon. The coupon

https://www.wral.com/story/tax-day-2023-freebies-and-deals-on-april-18/20815250/

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy (again) for the second time in five years.

The wedding retailer will be laying off thousands (9,326) employees over the next four months. NOTE: Orders will still be fulfilled as stores will remain open and the David’s Bridal website will still be available. Additionally, gift cards, their rewards program as well as returns and exchanges will also be honored.

https://www.npr.org/2023/04/18/1170576740/davids-bridal-bankruptcy-layoffs

Sign of the inflation times? Party City, Tuesday Morning and mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond is also on bankruptcy watch and is closing hundreds of stores.

McDonald’s is on a mission to improve its ‘burger offerings’?

Improvements include softer sandwich buns, “perfectly melted cheese” and “caramelized onions’. Big Macs will also be served with more sauce…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2023/04/17/mcdonalds-better-burgers-hamburglar-returns/11674241002/

RECALL: Subaru Ascent

Subaru issued a recall for the 2023 Ascent 3-Row SUV. The tires could have a sudden pressure loss, increasing the crash risk. Over 4,000 vehicles are included in this latest recall.

https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2023/SUBARU/ASCENT/SUV/AWD#recalls

Job Fair (on-campus) at Davidson-Davie Community College this Thursday

April 20 from 10am til 1pm in Mocksville.

More than 60 employers are participating. *Registration is not required for the public and DDCC alumni, but is required for current students at www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.

This is National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)

One in four Americans volunteer (an average of 52 hours a year).

Women are more likely than men to volunteer. https://teamstage.io/volunteering-statistics/

Beautiful evening for local baseball…

Home opener for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch at 6:30pm

Two ‘dog’ Tuesday (2 Hotdogs) https://www.milb.com/greensboro/schedule/2023-04

Local U-Pick Strawberry Farms

Most area farms are opening soon (now through early May?)

(Facebook) Where is your favorite Strawberry farm, locally??

*Ol’ Farms on Arnold Road in Lexington – Opened on Monday (April 17)

Hedgcock Farms (Wallburg)

Jones Strawberry Farm – Pfafftown

Robertson Family Farm – King

Sundance Farms – Lexington, Opening April 23

Clinton Woods & Son Farm – Lexington

Berrier Farm – Lexington

Mock Farms & Gardens – Lewisville

Ingram’s Strawberries – High Point

Mabe’s Berry Farm – Walnut Cove

Freedom House – Summerfield, now open for pre-picked, U-pick opening soon

Resources

N.C. Strawberry Association website www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator

Visit NC Farms App https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

Resources for Educators: https://ncstrawberry.com/about/educators

Strawberry Fun Facts: https://blog.aghires.com/25-strawberry-fun-facts/

“Positivity really does have an impact”

Issues with memory and thinking are more common as you get older, but it’s not a given that everyone will experience them. Now, a new study suggests that positive thinking about aging may help people better recover from a mild cognitive impairment than those who don’t have as sunny an outlook. Source: JAMA Open Network

https://www.prevention.com/health/mental-health/a43591230/positive-thinking-mild-cognitive-impairment-study/

What’s driving up the global rise in type 2 diabetes?

A new study showing that an estimated 7 out of 10 cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide were linked to ‘poor food choices’. *The 6 main harmful dietary habits include…eating too much refined rice, wheat and potatoes; too many processed and unprocessed red meats; and drinking too many sugar-sweetened beverages (including fruit juice).

*The study published in the journal Nature Medicine.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/health/rise-type-2-diabetes-global-wellness/index.html

AAA: Average regular unleaded around $3.54 statewide (Tues). https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC