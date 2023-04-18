Tuesday News: April 18, 2023
Increased Fire Danger for central North Carolina including the Triad on Tuesday.
Allergy Alert for TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen elevated for Tuesday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx
Today is Tax (Filing) Day
You have until midnight tonight to e-file. BTW: The Post Office does not stay open late!
If you haven’t filed yet, there’s still time to request an extension that will give you until October 16.
Tax Day offerings. Get deals on several edibles donuts to ice cream to Bunt cakes.
Deals and Discounts on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
*Customers: bring in up to 5 pounds of documents to their local Office Depot
or OfficeMax store for shredding thru April 29 with coupon. The coupon
https://www.wral.com/story/tax-day-2023-freebies-and-deals-on-april-18/20815250/
David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy (again) for the second time in five years.
The wedding retailer will be laying off thousands (9,326) employees over the next four months. NOTE: Orders will still be fulfilled as stores will remain open and the David’s Bridal website will still be available. Additionally, gift cards, their rewards program as well as returns and exchanges will also be honored.
https://www.npr.org/2023/04/18/1170576740/davids-bridal-bankruptcy-layoffs
Sign of the inflation times? Party City, Tuesday Morning and mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond is also on bankruptcy watch and is closing hundreds of stores.
McDonald’s is on a mission to improve its ‘burger offerings’?
Improvements include softer sandwich buns, “perfectly melted cheese” and “caramelized onions’. Big Macs will also be served with more sauce…
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2023/04/17/mcdonalds-better-burgers-hamburglar-returns/11674241002/
RECALL: Subaru Ascent
Subaru issued a recall for the 2023 Ascent 3-Row SUV. The tires could have a sudden pressure loss, increasing the crash risk. Over 4,000 vehicles are included in this latest recall.
https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2023/SUBARU/ASCENT/SUV/AWD#recalls
Job Fair (on-campus) at Davidson-Davie Community College this Thursday
April 20 from 10am til 1pm in Mocksville.
More than 60 employers are participating. *Registration is not required for the public and DDCC alumni, but is required for current students at www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.
This is National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)
One in four Americans volunteer (an average of 52 hours a year).
Women are more likely than men to volunteer. https://teamstage.io/volunteering-statistics/
Beautiful evening for local baseball…
Home opener for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch at 6:30pm
Two ‘dog’ Tuesday (2 Hotdogs) https://www.milb.com/greensboro/schedule/2023-04
- Local U-Pick Strawberry Farms
Most area farms are opening soon (now through early May?)
(Facebook) Where is your favorite Strawberry farm, locally??
*Ol’ Farms on Arnold Road in Lexington – Opened on Monday (April 17)
Hedgcock Farms (Wallburg)
Jones Strawberry Farm – Pfafftown
Robertson Family Farm – King
Sundance Farms – Lexington, Opening April 23
Clinton Woods & Son Farm – Lexington
Berrier Farm – Lexington
Mock Farms & Gardens – Lewisville
Ingram’s Strawberries – High Point
Mabe’s Berry Farm – Walnut Cove
Freedom House – Summerfield, now open for pre-picked, U-pick opening soon
Resources
N.C. Strawberry Association website www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator
Visit NC Farms App https://visitncfarmstoday.com/
Resources for Educators: https://ncstrawberry.com/about/educators
Strawberry Fun Facts: https://blog.aghires.com/25-strawberry-fun-facts/
“Positivity really does have an impact”
Issues with memory and thinking are more common as you get older, but it’s not a given that everyone will experience them. Now, a new study suggests that positive thinking about aging may help people better recover from a mild cognitive impairment than those who don’t have as sunny an outlook. Source: JAMA Open Network
https://www.prevention.com/health/mental-health/a43591230/positive-thinking-mild-cognitive-impairment-study/
What’s driving up the global rise in type 2 diabetes?
A new study showing that an estimated 7 out of 10 cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide were linked to ‘poor food choices’. *The 6 main harmful dietary habits include…eating too much refined rice, wheat and potatoes; too many processed and unprocessed red meats; and drinking too many sugar-sweetened beverages (including fruit juice).
*The study published in the journal Nature Medicine.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/health/rise-type-2-diabetes-global-wellness/index.html
AAA: Average regular unleaded around $3.54 statewide (Tues). https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC