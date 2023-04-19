Wednesday News: April 19, 2023

Today is ‘National Hanging Out Day’…a day created to show the benefits of hanging clothes outside on a clothesline. Experts suggest that “air-drying and cold-water washing laundry are simple, effective ways to save energy (and money).” *You can save an average of 8% off your energy bill by drying your clothes outside! In addition, clothes last longer if they are dried on a clothesline. Source: Project Laundry List, an environmentalist group based out of Vermont.

http://laundrylist.org/why-line-dry.html

Free ‘Car Seat Safety Inspection’ and ‘Hot Car Awareness’ event

…this Thursday (April 20) from 10am – 1pm.

DHHS Parking Lot on Maple Street in Greensboro.

-No pre-registration is required.

*Guilford County Division of Public Health along with Safe Kids Guilford County are hosting the event.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be at this event to inspect car seats and booster seats for any parent or community. Additionally, education regarding child heatstroke and prevention will be available.

Info at www.safekids.org/heatstroke.

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reaching a ‘pre-trial settlement’ on Tuesday in that defamation lawsuit against the network over proven false claims that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’. The 11th-hour $787 million-dollar settlement protects Fox executives from having to testify in court about their role in the network’s continued airing of 2020 election lies. Fox faces several other defamation lawsuits.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/fox-defamation-trial-begin/

US Supreme Court Justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a religious freedom case that could have far-reaching implications about religion in the workplace. The plaintiff, Gerald Groff (a former mail carrier) said he chose postal work because there used to be no Sunday mail delivery. When the Postal Service started delivering packages on Sundays, Gerald sought a religious accommodation from his employer, but was denied. https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/supreme-court-hears-postal-worker-religious-liberty-case-decision-expected-june

Former Saddleback Church pastor and author Rick Warren revealing that he suffers from constant pain due to an auto-immune disease. The 69-year-old, who has battled the autoimmune disease for 2-years, says that it “leaves all my major muscles in pain – 24 hours a day.” Warren stated that it’s not life-threatening, but it can last up to five years. www2.cbn.com/news/us/rick-warren-reveals-hes-battling-painful-autoimmune-disease-24-hours-day

Tributes continue, honoring Dr Charles Stanley (pastor, writer, teacher) who founded In Touch Ministries and lead First Baptist Church in Atlanta for decades.

Dr. Charles Stanley passed away on Tuesday (April 18) at the age of 90.

Updates regarding memorial arrangements will be posted at www.intouch.org as well as www.charlesstanley.com

Target ‘car seat trade-in program’ continues thru next week (April 29)

Recycle! Drop off your old, expired, or damaged car seat and get a coupon good for 20% off select baby gear.

https://corporate.target.com/sustainability-ESG/environment/waste-and-circular-economy/car-seat-trade-in

Job Fair (on-campus) at Davidson-Davie Community College

Thursday (April 20) from 10am til 1pm at the Davie campus in Mocksville.

More than 60 employers are participating. *Registration is not required…

Details: www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/student-resources/career-development/job-fair/.

This is National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)

Most of Americans (75%) stress that volunteering is more important ‘post-pandemic.’

Most volunteers in the US are between 35 and 44 years old.

*Volunteers who feel valued and appreciated ‘by being told they are making a difference’ are more likely to continue to volunteer. https://teamstage.io/volunteering-statistics/