Wednesday Word

Don’t you just love this time of year? All the beautiful colors, the warmer temperatures.

All nature is bursting forth with the goodness of God.

At our house, we love watching birds build their nest, grow their family and watch them launch!

This year we have several birds’ nests. One is right outside of our kitchen window another is on our patio. The one on our patio is ever-evolving. I never move it from year to year and birds always find it, adding their special touches before laying their eggs. Before we know it, the mama bird is returning with a worm in her beak to feed her babies. The little baby birds have their sweet little beaks open, peaking out of the nest, waiting for the deposit of food. I don’t think they sit in their nest worried about whether their mama will provide for them. Instead, I think they know Mama is on her way!!!!

As I watched them this year, I could not help but think of Matthew 6:26-27, “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?”

It always challenges my heart!! Why do we worry? Will our Father in heaven not provide for us, His own children? What do I have need of? What do you have need of? Instead of worrying, I hope you will join me and trust our God to provide all that we are in need of!!!!! His provision is always the best. He may use man to provide but whatever good gift we receive is from the hands of God.

As your WBFJ family prepares for Sharathon, we remember this. We are the baby birds and God is sweeping over us with what we need for sustenance. He uses you our WBFJ family to provide financially, ultimately the provision is His. Thank you in advance for choosing to stand with us in ministry so that we can continue to share the Good News of Jesus!!!!

We will need financial gifts, stories, and volunteers to make our 2023 Sharathon a success, May 3-5. If you can volunteer, reach out, bonnie@wbfj.fm. Do you have a story to share about why you listen, let me know!! Thank you for being part of our WBFJ family!!!! We would not want to do what God has called us to do without you!!!!!!!

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7

bonnie