Tuesday News: Feb 21, 2023

Today is Fat Tuesday (or Shrove Tuesday)

INCREASED FIRE DANGER (due to gusty winds and low humidity) Fires can quickly spread out of control under these weather conditions. Please NO outdoor burning today!

Hot to Cold? A major winter storm is set to impact millions of Americans across the northern states with heavy snow, dangerous winds, possible blizzard conditions and for some, the coldest temperatures of the season. While North Carolina is experiencing above normal temperatures! CNN

RECALL: Two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are being recalled over bacterial risk. The 12.9-ounce cans of formula manufactured between August and September have a use-by date of March 1, 2024, on the bottom. Codes to look for ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/20/health/reckitt-prosobee-recall/index.html

Expect to pay ‘more’ for a used car, again?

For much of the last year, used car prices have been falling steadily – but that’s about to change. Wholesale prices for used cars being sold at auction have risen sharply in the last few weeks, according to industry data. The sudden increase has caught many auto experts by surprise. Expect to pay more at dealerships very soon.

https://www.ksl.com/article/50582620/after-a-steep-fall-used-car-prices-poised-to-rise-again

After Testing Four-Day Work Week, Companies Say They Don’t Want to Stop

Companies are seeing steady productivity with fewer employees quitting.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/after-testing-four-day-week-companies-say-they-dont-want-to-stop-a06089cc

United Airlines introduces a new family seating policy.

This new technology will dynamically find available adjacent seats for families and open up complimentary upgrades, the airline said.

Prayers are needed for two Mission Aviation Fellowship volunteers who were denied bail and have been trapped in a prison in Mozambique for over 75 days.

Burke Street Pizza opened Feb 13, 2003 and is still going strong.

Burke Street Pizza in downtown Winston-Salem is celebrating 20 years.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/winston-salems-burke-street-pizza-is-still-serving-up-slices-restaurant-is-celebrating-its-20th/article

Baby Bottle Campaign supporting Salem Pregnancy happening through the month of February at select Chick-Fil-As in Forsyth County.

State High School basketball (boys) post-season games happening Tuesday!

https://journalnow.com/sports/basketball/north-carolina-high-school-boys-basketball-postseason-schedules-and-scores/article

College Hoops http://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference

Duke over Louisville last night

Hoop action on Wednesday evening

Wake Forest at NC State (9pm)

UNC at Notre Dame (9pm)

CIAA: WSSU Rams (men’s team) ended their regular-season in style by beating Livingstone (65-56) at the Joel on Saturday (Feb 18).

Moving into Tournament time: The Rams, who are the fifth seed, will play this Wednesday (12:30pm) against 12th-seeded St. Aug’s in Baltimore.

The Rams have beaten the Falcons twice in the regular-season.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssu-men-draws-fifth-seed-for-this-weeks-ciaa-tournament-in-baltimore/article

Update: Another major earthquake (magnitude 6.3 aftershock) hit southern Turkey on Monday. Several people dead, hundreds more injured. The quake causing more buildings to collapse in Turkey and Syria. Search and rescue operations have resumed.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2023/february/new-6-4-earthquake-jolts-turkeys-hatay-province-reports-of-buildings-collapsing-in-syria

Early Voting too long and too costly! A bill filed last week in Raleigh (NC House) – with backing from a handful of Republicans from the Piedmont Triad – seeks to create a constitutional amendment to reduce the number of days for early voting “down to seven consecutive days”. House Bill 123 calls for the amendment to be on the ballot for the General Election in 2024, and could be implemented by 2026.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/fewer-days-for-early-voting-in-person-proposed-in-new-north-carolina-house-bill/?

Of the nearly 3.8 million votes cast in the 2022 General Election, more than 2 million (or 53%) were cast during one-stop early voting. https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2023/H%20123

Interested in Homeschooling? The ‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference is planned for May 25-27, at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Early Bird pricing ends this Thursday (Feb 23)! Registration at www.nche.com/thrive/

Nationally Recognized Speakers

Huge Vendor Hall

Fun Teen Activities, College Fair and more!

Featured Speakers include Dr. Bill Brown, Colson Center for Christian Worldview

Do you have a cute rescue pet and a pair of bunny ears?

If so, your rescue pet could be a star this Easter. The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for a fifth year, and this year, Cadbury is looking for one special rescue pet to star in the ad. Submissions are open through Thursday (Feb 23). The ad is set to air in March.

https://www.cadburytryouts.com/home

The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6. Fans will have until March 14 to cast votes.

https://myfox8.com/news/cadbury-searching-for-rescue-pet-to-star-in-2023-easter-ad/

FAT TUESDAY

Fat Tuesday is traditionally a day of ‘feasting’ – before Ash Wednesday –

the beginning of the Lenten season, a long fasting period for Christians.

Local churches serving pancakes today for a good cause…

Check the News Blog and our Facebook page for locations!

Center Church of Welcome

Pancake fundraiser meal (5pm-7pm)

Friedberg Moravian Church (Northern Davidson County)

Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake and Sausage Supper!

4:30pm – 7pm in their Fellowship Hall

Donations accepted

(helping the Discovery Sunday School Class fund various class projects)

St. Stephens Episcopal Church (Highland Ave, WS)

Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper!

Take-Out or Eat In! All pancakes are made from scratch!!

Pine Grove United Methodist Church (Kernersville)

Annual Pancake Supper at 6pm

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (High Point)

Shrove Tuesday All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Supper (5:15pm)

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd (Asheboro)

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper @ 5:30pm

Boonville UMC

Annual Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper today from 5pm to 7pm

…in the fellowship hall

Donations will benefit the Montana Mission Team

Plain, Blueberry, Gluten Free Pancakes with bacon and sausage!