Monday News: Feb 20, 2023

Today is LOVE YOUR PET DAY

Today is President’s Day

It’s a federal holiday commemorating George Washington’s birthday and more recently honoring the nation’s ‘commanders-in-chief’.

*Most banks and public schools will not be operating today. No mail.

President Biden wrapping up a surprise visit to Kyiv (KEEV) today.

This is Biden’s first trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began nearly one year ago. US officials suggest that China is preparing to send weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine, a move that analysts fear could set the stage for a new Cold War.

Former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. Jimmy Carter, who turned 98 last year, is the oldest living US president in our nation’s history. https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/18/politics/jimmy-carter/index.html

From rescue to recovery. First responders shifting their focus two weeks after a pair of deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The death toll has risen to more than 46,000.

Update: Samaritan’s Purse airlifted 18 tons of relief to Turkey over the weekend. Onboard were medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and more than 200 tents for temporary shelter for those displaced. Their medical team has treated more than 500 patients since their 52-bed Emergency field hospital opened last Monday (Feb 13).

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are expressing their anxiety (and health concerns) after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed there earlier this month.

Interested in Homeschooling? The ‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference is planned for May 25-27, at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Early Bird pricing ends this Thursday (Feb 23)! Registration at www.nche.com/thrive/

Nationally Recognized Speakers

Huge Vendor Hall

Fun Teen Activities, College Fair and more!

Featured Speakers include Dr. Bill Brown, Colson Center for Christian Worldview

Do you have a cute rescue pet and a pair of bunny ears?

If so, your rescue pet could be a star this Easter. The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for a fifth year, and this year, Cadbury is looking for one special rescue pet to star in the ad. Submissions are open through Thursday (Feb 23). The ad is set to air in March.

The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6. Fans will have until March 14 to cast votes.

Baby Bottle Campaign supporting Salem Pregnancy happening through the month of February at select Chick-Fil-As in Forsyth County.

State High School basketball (boys) post-season begins this week.

College Hoops http://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference

Tough ‘road loss’ for the Demon Deacons at Miami on Saturday. The final 96-87.

Tonight: Duke hosting Louisville. Tip off at 7pm.

Wednesday evening

Wake Forest at NC State (9pm)

UNC at Notre Dame (9pm)

CIAA: WSSU Rams (men’s team) ended their regular-season in style by beating Livingstone (65-56) at the Joel on Saturday (Feb 18).

Moving into Tournament time: The Rams, who are the fifth seed, will play this Wednesday (12:30pm) against 12th-seeded St. Aug’s in Baltimore.

The Rams have beaten the Falcons twice in the regular-season.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssu-men-draws-fifth-seed-for-this-weeks-ciaa-tournament-in-baltimore/article