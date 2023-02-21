WHAT'S NEW
Fat Tuesday – Local churches serving up pancakes

February 21, 2023

Fat Tuesday is traditionally a day of ‘feasting’ – before Ash Wednesday – the beginning of the Lenten season, a long fasting period for Christians.

 Local churches serving pancakes today for a good cause. Check the News Blog and our Facebook page for locations!

 

Center Church of Welcome

Pancake fundraiser meal (5pm-7pm)

 

Friedberg Moravian Church (Northern Davidson County)

Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake and Sausage Supper!

4:30pm – 7pm in their Fellowship Hall

Donations accepted

(helping the Discovery Sunday School Class fund various class projects)

 

St. Stephens Episcopal Church (Highland Ave, WS)

Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper!

Take-Out or Eat In! All pancakes are made from scratch!!

 

Pine Grove United Methodist Church (Kernersville)

Annual Pancake Supper at 6pm

 

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (High Point)

Shrove Tuesday All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Supper (5:15pm)

 

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd (Asheboro)

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper @ 5:30pm

 

Boonville UMC

Annual Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper today from 5pm to 7pm in the fellowship hall.  Donations will benefit the Montana Mission Team. Plain, Blueberry, Gluten Free Pancakes with bacon and sausage!

 

 

 

 

 

